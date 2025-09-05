Sydney Sweeney Does Ballet In Knee-High Boots And A Leotard For Jimmy Choo Ad

Sweeney’s new shoe commercial comes after American Eagle reported a 25 percent stock surge following its “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign.

(YouTube/Jimmy Choo)

Following Sydney Sweeney’s curiously controversial but extremely profitable American Eagle ad, Jimmy Choo executives are likely hoping that their new campaign starring the inescapable actress will result in a similar surge.

Sweeney’s meta new commercial sees her study scripts to take on three new “roles.” Except she’s not playing people; she’s personifying pieces from Jimmy Choo’s autumn collection, namely the Ines slingback heel, Bar knee-high, and Scarlett stiletto. Quick cuts show Sweeney stretching at a ballet bar, “rearranging” a corporate office and posing for a shoot as she dons the footwear.

“The Autumn 2025 campaign is a modern fable of feminine expression; a celebration of the transformative power shoes and accessories possess,” the brand wrote of the ad on Instagram. “We can play the role of whoever we want to be. Sydney Sweeney brings to life the characters of the hero styles from the Autumn collection.”

Sweeney’s Jimmy Choo collab comes just over a month after American Eagle launched its blockbuster “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign, which, despite bizarre backlash, has proven to be quite successful. According to CNN Business, American Eagle’s stock soared 25 percent after a recent earnings report, a success that CEO Jay Schottenstein credits to the brand’s campaign’s featuring Sweeney and Kansas City Chiefs tight end/Taylor Swift fiancé Travis Kelce.

(American Eagle)

“The fall season is off to a positive start. Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales,” Schottenstein said.

(American Eagle)

As the call went on, it was revealed that Sweeney’s jean styles “sold out within a week” and that some of those items had sold out within a day. Meanwhile, chief marketing officer Craig Brommers added, “(Sweeney) is a winner, and in just six weeks, the campaign has generated unprecedented new customer acquisition.”