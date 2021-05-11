Tag Heuer Carrera Goes Green With Limited Edition Luxury Watch

We're green with envy for the so-called "King of Chronographs".
Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition (2)

Historic Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer might have an instant classic in the new Carrera Green Special Edition chronograph. 

Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition (4)

As a member of the Carrera family created by company heir Jack Heuer as a tribute to the extremely treacherous Carrera Panamericana race in 1963, the updated model shares indelible details with the original Heuer Carrera reference 2447.

Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition (1)

Specifically, the Green Special Edition features the so-called King of Chronographs' signature lugs, domed sapphire crystal, polished pushers, and trifecta of subdials: a minute chronograph at 3 o’clock, hour chronograph at 9 o’clock and permanent second indicator at 6 o’clock. 

Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition (6)

A longer-diameter case enlarged from 36 to 39mm brings the into a contemporary realm, while the rare teal sunray-brushed dial stands out from those of all other Tag Heuer timepieces—not just the Carreras.  

Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition (3)

On the caseback, there are touches of color-matched teal on the movement’s column wheel and in the “Calibre Heuer 02” and “Swiss Made” inscriptions on the oscillating mass, visible through a viewing window. A black alligator leather strap with a folding clasp and two safety push buttons rounds out the design. 

Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition (5)

Limited to 500 examples, the Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition is available to purchase now for $6,650

Tag Heuer Carrera Green Special Edition Promo
Style

