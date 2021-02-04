TAG Heuer Revs Up Porsche Partnership With Carrera Chronograph

The wide-ranging collaboration covers watches, eSports, golf, and tennis.
tag-heuer-carrera-1

It's one of those pairings that just makes sense, like peanut butter and chocolate or scotch and cigars: TAG Heuer and Porsche are partnering on a broad number of endeavors ranging from watches, sports, and esports. First up out of the collab, naturally: the 44mm stainless steel TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph.

tag-heuer-carrera-3

It's when you look closely at this sporty watch (particularly slick-looking with a leather band, dressier with metal) that the Porsche design aesthetic comes shining through -- striking black, red, and gray color mix, a black ceramic bezel with tachymeter and unmistakably bold Porsche branding, and an automatic movement seen through the sapphire case back that emulates the luxury carmaker's steering wheel design.

tag-heuer-carrera-4

To double down on nodding to the auto industry, there's also a specially-designed nubbly surface finish on the dial that was intended to remind the wearer of blacktops and the open road.

One of TAG's most appealing elements has always been the way the Swiss luxury watchmaker never loses sight of the fact that watches are tools as much as key elements of your wardrobe, and of course, Carrera keeps up that practical ethos, with double-digit minute markers imbued with brilliant Super-LumiNova coating for maximum readability in any lighting situation.

tag-heuer-carrera-2

There will be more watches to come out of this partnership as well as motorsport collaborations and products related to the Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup and golf and tennis-related drops.

You can purchase the TAG Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph with a stainless steel bracelet or black calfskin strap. Pricing ranges from $5,850 to $6,050. Get yours at tagheuer.com.

tag-heuer-carrera-1
