Tag Heuer Gets Shady With Spring/Summer 2025 Sunglasses Collections

The luxury watchmaker has three new lines of high-end shades.

(Tag Heuer)

Tag Heuer, best known for Swiss-made luxury chronograph watches that were recently endorsed by The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario, continues to blend sporty heritage and stylish sensibilities with its new Spring/Summer 2025 eyewear collections. Inspired by the brand’s automotive roots and a dedication to precision engineering, the new drop offers three distinct lines of luxury shades: the Jack Heuer, Mini Vingt-Sept and Shield Pro.

(Tag Heuer)

The standout Heuer collection takes design cues from clean lines and a classic, retro-style look. The gradient lenses, developed exclusively for Tag Heuer, interact dynamically with light, offering sophisticated depth and brilliance. The frames are crafted from premium Japanese titanium, making them ultra-lightweight, hypoallergenic and remarkably durable, in addition to looking effortlessly cool.

(Tag Heuer)

The Mini Vingt-Sept collection reimagines the signature Tag Heuer hinge with a compact, precision-crafted design. Available in stainless steel and carbon variations, these shades offer lightweight elegance and maximum flexibility. The 27-degree hinge, with its precisely engineered elliptical folding system, delivers a smooth closure and a distinctive click sound, inspired by high-performance sports cars.

(Tag Heuer)

For those seeking a sportier, Oakley-esque aesthetic, the Shield Pro collection should do the trick nicely. Designed for cycling and high-intensity movement, it features an aerodynamic and lightweight frame. From the premium Japanese titanium frames to the bio-nylon tips, every element is chosen for its durability and comfort. The use of high-contrast and hydrophobic treatments on the lenses ensures superior clarity and protection. Shop the entire Tag Heuer’s Spring/Summer 2025 eyewear collection here.