TAG Heuer & Hodinkee Collab For Carrera Chronograph Seafarer Limited Edition

The third TAG Heuer x Hodinkee release is a revival of the classic Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer produced from the 1950s into the 1970s.

(TAG Heuer)

Watch collector platform Hodinkee has partnered with luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer for a third collaboration, the nautical-inspired TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee.

(TAG Heuer)

As with the two prior collabs with TAG Heuer, the Carrera Skipper and Carrera Dato, Hodinkee didn’t set out to reproduce the original, but rather to elevate it with modern upgrades. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer x Hodinkee is designed as a revival of the classic Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer, which was produced for the sporting goods retailer-turned-fashion giant from the 1950s into the 1970s. Hodinkee has also collaborated with Hublot, Porsche Design and Unimatic on limited edition watches, and Leica for a special edition camera set.

Maintaining the color codes and bezel aesthetic from the 1968 model, the latest TAG collab “has roots in the mid-century and is a reference that is reminiscent of a playful and sun-soaked era in watchmaking—one in which watches were being put to the test, worn hard, and often designed and used for specific pursuits,” TAG said in a statement.

(TAG Heuer)

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee is housed in a 42mm

Carrera “Glassbox” case. The domed sapphire crystal allows is significantly more durable and clearer – both critical factors while out on the water. The black opaline dial is accented by shades of both sky and royal blue across the Regatta and Tide subdials. The watch has maintained the original’s aesthetic by moving the bezel inside the rehaut in a matching black opaline.

(TAG Heuer)

The Seafarer logo was relocated to the sub-register at 6, leveraging a Carrera font inspired by the late reference’s blocky type. The brands evoke the late Reference 2446C Seafarer but updated with present-day TAG Heuer and Carrera logos at 12 o’clock. Consistent with all models of the heritage Seafarer, the usual date window was also removed, and the watch is fitted to a black textured rubber strap.



(TAG Heuer)

In celebration of 1968, when TAG introduced the Reference 2446C Seafarer, Hodinkee is produced 968 pieces of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee. 125 pieces will be sold in the Hodinkee Shop, while the remaining watches will be available via TAG Heuer boutiques and retailers worldwide. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Seafarer × Hodinkee retails for $7,950.