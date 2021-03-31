Tag Heuer Salutes Formula 1 With 4 New Watches

Tag Heuer

While the Hublot has been running with the Scuderia Ferrari F1 for a decade, Tag Heuer has had an entire collection dedicated to the world's premiere motorsport series since 1986. And for 2021, the elder Swiss watchmaker is playing with retro color schemes in four new Formula 1 liveries made to stand out in the paddock.

Perhaps the most striking version is a three-handed model void of pushers, featuring an orange textured dial with black flanging, white Super-LumiNova-coated indexes, and a color-matched nylon strap that harks to the safety harnesses of race cars. Tag Heuer notes that this specific shade of orange was famously used in founder Jack Heuer's Autavia, earning it the nickname "Orange Boy."

The same hue takes lighter duty in a black-dialed chronograph, being only applied as an accent around the white indexes and hands. Instead of nylon, the black-and-orange Formula 1 chronograph gets a fine brushed steel bracelet.

The other two chronographs are treated with lime yellow to highlights the hands, indexes and subdials, while contrasting on the ceramic tachymeter-scale bezel. One gets a brushed steel bracelet, while the other is paired with a black nylon strap featuring line green stitching.

Other specs are shared by all four high-octane timepieces, including a quartz movement, 43mm case, flat sapphire crystal, and 200M water resistance.

Priced from $1,450 to $2,050, the Tag Heuer Formula 1 collection is available to order now online.