Taylor Stitch Upgrades Classic Shirts and Pants With Atelier & Repairs Collab

The San Francisco menswear brand teams with deadstock retailer to reimagine excess inventory.
Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs Capsule (2)

What’s old is new again, at least in the eyes of San Francisco-based Taylor Stitch. The much-loved men’s apparel brand is approaching excess inventory in an uncanny way: Transforming two of its core pieces into reimagined garments via the Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs Capsule.

Atelier & Repairs, founded by longtime fashion industry vet Maurizio Donadi, seems a perfect fit to produce reinvented, revamped takes on two Taylor Stitch classics, the Taylor Stitch Jack Oxford and the Taylor Stitch Chino.

Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs Capsule (5)

When faced with excess inventory, the good folks at Taylor Stitch had the perfect partner in mind. Donadi’s Atelier & Repairs uses a mix of damaged, deadstock or discarded garments and materials to make pieces that toe the line between classic and entirely fresh.

Donadi and his team took those pieces and then gave them a breath of fresh air, using patches and excess fabric to craft an entirely “new” pair of pants or a timeless Oxford shirt. Three variations of the brand’s super-sharp chinos are up for grabs, along with two new takes on the Oxford shirt.

Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs Capsule (3)

No new material was produced in the effort, something that falls right in line with the Responsibility Initiatives championed by Taylor Stitch (like using organic cotton and building pieces to remarkably durable standards).

“The beauty of our collaboration with Taylor Stitch was not only about re-thinking staple styles in one man’s wardrobe but also in their commitment to reduce inventory excess in the most relevant way possible,” Donadi said. “Not by discarding, but by reengineering their original design proposition.”

Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs Capsule (4)

The embellished pieces also go through a soft-washing process, all the better to give them a vintage look and feel. And while both the Jack Oxford ($195) and the Taylor Stitch Chinos ($220) are pricier than standard pieces from Taylor Stitch, the character and quality on offer is surely worth the added investment.

Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs Capsule (1)

Plus, you get the exact same specs as you might find in a regular pair of stylish, essential Taylor Stitch Chinos, for example. We’re talking organic cotton, a custom YKK shank and brass zipper, eye-catching San Fran vintage map print detailing in the pockets, and of course, a timeless fit’s that neither too relaxed nor absurdly skinny.

Units are currently moving fast, but pre-funding these pieces in the Taylor Stitch Workshop right now will yield some stellar, stylish and eye-catching results when these refreshed essentials start to ship in October.

It’s worth the wait to know you’re getting a sustainable take on a classic.

