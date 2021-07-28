Chill Out With the Coolest Cabana Shirts for Summer

Embrace breezy retro style with one of these classic cabana shirts.
Author:
Publish date:
Kenny Flowers Early Retirement Cabana Shirt 2

Journey with us back in time to carefree days in the sun, poolside in Miami or a tropical locale of your choosing. What’s the prevailing style of the day, then and now? An easy, breezy cabana shirt, another variation of the Hawaiian shirt -- and one of the coolest men’s shirts you can wear when the mercury rises and rises.

Cabana shirts are seeing something of a resurgence (you’ll also see them referred to as camp collar shirts). But it’s not so much a trend as it is a style every guy can embrace. Cabana shirts sometimes feature a camp collar, a one-piece collar designed to lay flat, or else worn closed with the top button done up.

Either way, you’ll know a cabana shirt when you see one.

They’re cut more relaxed and feature a straight hem, and you’ll often find cabana shirts in breezy fabrics like linen, lightweight cotton or even classic rayon. And the patterns and colors found in the best cabana shirts are about as cool and summer-friendly as it gets.

Strike while the iron’s hot, or in this case, outfit yourself in impeccable warm-weather style while it’s still summer with some of the coolest cabana shirts in the game.

Buck Mason Three-Pocket Cabana Shirt

Buck Mason Cabana Shirt

The all-American style purveyors at Buck Mason are wholeheartedly embracing warm summer vibes with the brand’s new cabana shirt. Made the old-school way (mostly on a single-needle sewing machine), this shirt’s Baltic tiki pattern and light, plain-weave cotton are just what your summer shirting rotation needs right now. $105

Todd Snyder Italian Seersucker Camp Collar Shirt

Todd Snyder Italian Seersucker Shirt

Todd Snyder has a knack for taking distinctly classic pieces and freshening them up for today’s modern man. That’s the approach the NYC designer has taken with his expertly fashioned take on the camp collar shirt, featuring Italian cotton seersucker in a seriously unique print. $158

United By Blue Organic Camp Shirt

United By Blue Camp Shirt

United By Blue makes gear that’s outdoor-friendly but surprisingly stylish. Take this camp shirt, which you really could wear as you build a fire at a cabin getaway. Like the other picks on this list, it’s exceedingly breezy (thanks to the lightweight organic cotton) and wearable with everything from chino shorts to linen trousers. $35

Kenny Flowers Early Retirement Cabana Shirt

Kenny Flowers Early Retirement Shirt

Kenny Flowers, best known for the brand's bold and colorful prints, has taken the cabana shirt and gone all-in on retro style. That’s because the laidback Early Retirement Cabana Shirt is actually part of the brand’s recently launched cabana sets, which pair up breezy shorts and a shirt in the same pattern. The choices are all eye-catching and ready-made for beach beers and pool parties aplenty. $85

J. Crew Camp Collar Garment-Dyed Shirt

J. Crew Camp Collar Shirt

J. Crew gets in on the action with its own take on the cabana shirt, the kind that’s breezy enough to wear to the beach but smart enough to wear under a khaki cotton blazer. Two front-button pockets add a bit of utility to this shirt, but we can imagine about the only thing you’ll be doing when wearing this shirt is reaching for a bottle opener and a cold beer. $69.50

No image description

Belassi Burrasca
Rides

This 320-HP Jet Ski Is a Turbocharged Superbike for the Sea

Cabana Shirts Promo
Style

Chill Out With the Coolest Cabana Shirts for Summer

Richard Hammond Car and Bike Collection Promo
Rides

'Grand Tour' and 'Top Gear' Host Richard Hammond Is Selling His Classic Car and Bike Collection

bremont-savanna-3
Gear

Bremont’s New Titanium Pilot's Watch Is Inspired by Fighter Jet Ejection Seats

Todd Snyder x New Balance Farmers Market (6)
Style

Todd Snyder & New Balance Harvest Farmers Market-Inspired Sneaker and Jacket Collection

coronavirus-socia-distance-stock-GettyImages-1262272023
News

CDC Reverses Policy, Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors Even For Vaccinated in COVID Hotspots

Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux
Entertainment

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer: Car Chases, Shootouts, and Lea Seydoux

Audi RS Q e-tron Promo
Rides

The Audi RS Q E-Tron Is Built to Be an Off-Road Racing Pioneer

Tom Hanks 1980 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser Promo
Rides

Tom Hanks Is Selling His Autographed Classic Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT