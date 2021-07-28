Chill Out With the Coolest Cabana Shirts for Summer

Kenny Flowers

Journey with us back in time to carefree days in the sun, poolside in Miami or a tropical locale of your choosing. What’s the prevailing style of the day, then and now? An easy, breezy cabana shirt, another variation of the Hawaiian shirt -- and one of the coolest men’s shirts you can wear when the mercury rises and rises.

Cabana shirts are seeing something of a resurgence (you’ll also see them referred to as camp collar shirts). But it’s not so much a trend as it is a style every guy can embrace. Cabana shirts sometimes feature a camp collar, a one-piece collar designed to lay flat, or else worn closed with the top button done up.

Either way, you’ll know a cabana shirt when you see one.

They’re cut more relaxed and feature a straight hem, and you’ll often find cabana shirts in breezy fabrics like linen, lightweight cotton or even classic rayon. And the patterns and colors found in the best cabana shirts are about as cool and summer-friendly as it gets.

Strike while the iron’s hot, or in this case, outfit yourself in impeccable warm-weather style while it’s still summer with some of the coolest cabana shirts in the game.

Buck Mason Three-Pocket Cabana Shirt

Buck Mason

The all-American style purveyors at Buck Mason are wholeheartedly embracing warm summer vibes with the brand’s new cabana shirt. Made the old-school way (mostly on a single-needle sewing machine), this shirt’s Baltic tiki pattern and light, plain-weave cotton are just what your summer shirting rotation needs right now. $105

Todd Snyder Italian Seersucker Camp Collar Shirt

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder has a knack for taking distinctly classic pieces and freshening them up for today’s modern man. That’s the approach the NYC designer has taken with his expertly fashioned take on the camp collar shirt, featuring Italian cotton seersucker in a seriously unique print. $158

United By Blue Organic Camp Shirt

United By Blue

United By Blue makes gear that’s outdoor-friendly but surprisingly stylish. Take this camp shirt, which you really could wear as you build a fire at a cabin getaway. Like the other picks on this list, it’s exceedingly breezy (thanks to the lightweight organic cotton) and wearable with everything from chino shorts to linen trousers. $35

Kenny Flowers Early Retirement Cabana Shirt

Kenny Flowers

Kenny Flowers, best known for the brand's bold and colorful prints, has taken the cabana shirt and gone all-in on retro style. That’s because the laidback Early Retirement Cabana Shirt is actually part of the brand’s recently launched cabana sets, which pair up breezy shorts and a shirt in the same pattern. The choices are all eye-catching and ready-made for beach beers and pool parties aplenty. $85

J. Crew Camp Collar Garment-Dyed Shirt

J. Crew

J. Crew gets in on the action with its own take on the cabana shirt, the kind that’s breezy enough to wear to the beach but smart enough to wear under a khaki cotton blazer. Two front-button pockets add a bit of utility to this shirt, but we can imagine about the only thing you’ll be doing when wearing this shirt is reaching for a bottle opener and a cold beer. $69.50