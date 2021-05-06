Buck Mason Drops Trio of Military-Inspired Spring Jackets

Buck Mason

There’s a reason why the best new menswear on the market actually harkens back decades, and when it comes to brands doing modern gear the old way, Buck Mason is among the best. The all-American brand just dropped a trio of highly versatile, classic jackets for spring, all the better to wear on breezy days as the world spins back on its axis.

The brand already makes quite the rugged-yet-refined leather jacket for winter into spring, and they also craft a durable men’s henley to match, but this new trio of jackets is all about old-school cool and lightweight style. That’s great news if you’ve tired of bundling up to huddle under a heat lamp at your local “sidewalk” during a chilly winter.

Each is impressive in its own way, including the Buck Mason Suede Bomber ($595), a dressy send-up of the classic bomber jacket, done with a little bit of each Buck Mason influence in mind. Those influences include the company’s initial inspiration, Ohio factories, and they now span coast-to-coast.

It’s fitting that this bomber, made from supple sheepskin suede, updates the A-1 flight jacket silhouette and also features ribbed cuffs and a baseball collar. All of those features mean this jacket is going to stand out stylishly in Brooklyn or Los Angeles in equal measure, especially when worn with one of the brand’s soft slub t-shirts and expertly-faded denim.

In fact, this jacket’s dying process means this jacket will also fade quite nicely over time the more you wear it (and you’ll want to wear it for days on end). Military flight jackets also serve as the inspiration for the aptly named Waxed Herringbone Flight Jacket ($250), with a precise cut and the ideal weight for spring breezes.

Waxed herringbone cotton, custom-developed with Scotland’s Halley Stevensons mill, has been treated to repel water while staying soft. It helps that the Oat colorway is an expert spring style pairing with a Buck Mason henley and jet-black denim for weekend getaways.

For those who prefer something lighter still, the Buck Mason Loomed Linen Fatigue Shirt ($175) is old-school military style at its finest, with the kind of utility that makes it the perfect road trip jacket for storing your everyday carry essentials.

The bellows pocket design is built with a pleat that expands outside the pocket itself, and the fact that it’s constructed from a mid-weight linen means you can wear this shirt with ease atop a crisp white for hours on end.

With a brand like Buck Mason, utility and style are assuredly going to carry you far this spring and summer. Where exactly you head off the beaten path is up to you, but you’ve got your pick of jackets to take you there.