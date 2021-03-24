The Coolest New Jackets for Spring

Taylor Stitch

Winter’s exit and spring’s arrival can sneak up quickly, but if we’ve learned one thing over the years, it’s that you can’t let your guard down either way. Spring isn’t all flowers and sunshine: No sir, it’s a time where you’ve still got to have the best outerwear on hand to tackle all of the demands of the season.

Demands, you might say? Yes, indeed: There are outdoor beers to enjoy and day hikes to plan, getaway road trips to book and perhaps even a little work to be done along the way. Spring brings with it plenty of chances to wear one of the best men’s jackets in a way that’s casual and cool, after all. Even the simplest looks (a chambray shirt and jeans, anyone?) get an upgrade with one of the coolest new spring jackets.

To help you fight spring rain and breezy days, to help you tackle beer garden sessions and much-needed time spent in nature, here are some of our favorite spring jackets for 2021.

Fjallraven Samlaren 1A M Jacket

Fjallraven

Fjallraven looked to the past to design its future, using leftover G-1000 fabric (the durable fabric for which the brand is best known) to craft an entire line of sustainable goods (backpacks included). The phrase “Samlaren” is a Swedish term for “the Gatherer,” and the end result in this case is a tough jacket with cool colorblocking and a silhouette that plays off the brand’s famed Greenland Jacket. This one is limited-edition, so act accordingly. $255

Line of Trade Portland Rain Jacket

Line of Trade

Allow us to introduce you to the ultimate in functional, sleek style at a low, low price. The Line of Trade Portland Rain Jacket is coming at you courtesy of NYC-based Bespoke Post, available in a range of minimal colors and featuring all the bells and whistles you could ask for in a spring rain jacket. Note the 5K waterproof rating (translation: It’s going to keep you dry in strong rain) and the functional hood. $100

Taylor Stitch Lombardi Jacket

Taylor Stitch

Spring style gets a shot in the arm with this bold Mustard Dry Wax jacket from the legendary menswear purveyors at Taylor Stitch. Crafted with breezy days on the water in mind, this durable organic cotton jacket with a dry wax finish is going to serve you well every single time you need a weather-ready jacket. Wear it with Taylor Stitch selvedge jeans and one of the brand’s famed henleys. $248

ASKET Overshirt in Olive

Asket

Is this a shirt? A jacket? Both? We say both, but regardless of what you think, every guy needs a cotton overshirt "shacket" in his spring outerwear rotation. It’s perfect for days when you want a light and easygoing layer to throw on over a rugged henley (Grab us another beer at the patio bar, will you?). And it’s ideal to throw on atop a T-shirt when you need to look put-together for your next Zoom call. $150

Baxter Wood Trawler Rain Coat

Baxter Wood

If you’re not hip to it yet, you’re going to need a go-anywhere rain coat this season for spring’s blustery days. Baxter Wood takes an approach that’s both utilitarian and remarkably sustainable, crafting its line of Trawler Rain Coats from rPET polyester, fabric that’s woven from recycled plastic bottles. The fabric is then coated with polyurethane for extreme waterproof. The real kicker? 22 plastic bottles are used in the production of every Trawler Coat. $140

Aztech Mountain Loge Peak Quilted Shirt

Aztech Mountain

Looking for a remarkably functional, hard-wearing and yet luxurious shirt jacket to take you from the trail to the town this spring? Look towards Aztech Mountain’s multi-faceted quilted shirt, which blends a quilted water-repellent nylon fabric with brushed cotton plaid panels for striking, seriously cool style. Wear it with dark indigo jeans and wingtip boots to grab a pint at the outdoor beer garden, or use it as a versatile travel jacket for spring road trips. $475

Helly Hansen JPN Cord Jacket

Helly Hansen

Just when you thought you could stow away your corduroy for spring, another blast of cold weather rolls through town. When the going gets tough, be it on a weekend getaway or an unexpectedly chilly day around town, reach for this cord jacket, lined with wool and featuring an ultra-warm collar. If you ask us, we could see a style icon like Robert Redford or Harrison Ford -- or yourself -- pulling this jacket off quite handsomely. $125