Level Up Your Leather Jacket Game With These Updated Classics

Your grandpa has one from back in the day hanging in his closet. Your dad had one. And now, you need one. We’re talking, naturally, about the kind of cool, iconic leather jacket you can wear day in and day out, the sort of leather jacket you can make entirely your own.

The best leather jackets are a statement piece in their own right, and a badass leather jacket has been the purview of everyone from downtown rock stars (Case in point: The Ramones) to modern-day style icons (Hello, Mr. David Beckham).

And the great news is, plentiful options abound if you seek an iconic leather jacket that straddles the line between the past and the present, because updated iterations of classic styles are available these days.

We’ll do you one better: You can wear the right leather jacket starting this very instant, layered with a rugged henley or a crewneck sweatshirt, and you can keep it handy come spring with nothing but a crisp white tee and slim black jeans.

So, where to start your search for an heirloom leather jacket of your own? Let us lead the way.

Buck Mason Bruiser Moto and Bruiser Bomber Jackets

When we talk about updated takes on iconic styles, we might as well be talking about the entire Buck Mason menswear rotation. That being said, the all-American brand’s new line of Bruiser leather jackets, including this slim-fit take on the moto jacket, is drool-worthy in its own right.

Pair it with jeans and a rugged denim shirt for an always-iconic look. Or if a more low-key bomber jacket is more your style, Buck Mason's latest take on that classic leather is equally cool. $495

Taylor Stitch Cuyama Jacket in Cognac

San Francisco-based Taylor Stitch worked with the lauded West Coast jacket makers at Golden Bear to come up with this revitalized take on an old vintage leather jacket, and we love the results. Consider this a new take on that timeless jacket you’ve seen in old family photos, with a new fit and bold leather to match. $998

Belstaff V Racer 2.0 Leather Jacket

We have a feeling David Beckham would approve of this revamped take on the cafe racer jacket (he’s designed for Belstaff in the past, after all). This particular version is speedy, sharp and ideal to wear out on the open road, and we can’t help but love the striking Burnished Red colorway. Pair it with slim grey jeans, a white henley and beat-up moto boots. $665

Schott NYC Steerhide Perfecto Jacket

That leather jacket your father or grandfather had? There’s a heck of a good chance it came from Schott, a brand that rose from humble beginnings to define the classically cool leather jacket for guys everywhere. The Schott Perfecto needs no introduction, but there’s a good chance the silhouette these days fits a bit trimmer than leather jackets of old. That’s great news if you want a jacket to up the ante and add some edge to your winter wardrobe (note the brushed cotton lining). $1,020

The Jacket Maker Brown Suede Biker Jacket

If it’s a fresh, modern leather jacket you seek, but you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, then The Jacket Maker is the place to start your search. Sleek fits, luxurious materials and cool silhouettes give you plenty of options as far as finding your new favorite leather jacket. And at that price, yes, you can afford to get a second style. $270