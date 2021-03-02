Tecovas Steps Up With Cool Cowboy Boots & Boosts Texas Storm Relief

The Austin-based brand's boots are kicking up funds to a very worthy cause.
Tecovas Rhett and Cooper Boots

Western boots, as we’ve been telling you, are back in a big way, and it’s fair game if you want to take the classic style up a notch to really stand out from the crowd. Go with one of two new luxe men’s cowboy boots from Tecovas, and rest easy knowing you’re going above and beyond in another way. 

Tecovas has sponsored more than 3,000 meals for those affected by winter storms in its hometown of Austin, and they’ve also donated a portion of proceeds from two of its best-selling boots to Feeding Texas in recent weeks.

The bottom line is that as cool as cowboy boots can be, they’re even better when they give back. That’s not to mention the fact that Tecovas has thrown in everything but the kitchen sink (in the best way possible) as far as these two new pairs of handsome, luxurious Western boots are concerned.

Both the Tecovas Rhett and the Tecovas Cooper boots are like something out of a movie, made with Nile Croc leather for a wildly eye-catching, ultra-stylish look. The difference here is the dark red base, which merges with black at the top. Here’s where it gets really interesting: The brush-off shaft will wear down from black to a rich, deep red over time as you break these boots in.

These boots are wearable just about anywhere you can dream up this spring, particularly when paired with slim light wash denim and a crisp white tee for breezy seasonal style.

Think of them like a pair of wearable selvedge denim for your feet, the kind of boots that change, shift and move with you. And because either iteration is a well-built Western boot at its core, we’re going to go out on a limb and say that you’ll be able to wear them on plenty of excursions, from the open road on a getaway to your favorite beer garden on a breezy spring weekend.

If you’re feeling particularly splurge-worthy, go all-in with both new pairs, each priced at $595. Considering the fact that they’re limited-edition, sure to sell fast and crafted with heirloom quality in mind, that price isn’t half-bad. Keep an eye on Tecovas, because you should never count out a brand that gives back in matters of style and -- most importantly -- substance. 

