The Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals For Menswear, Tech and Gear

Left: Timex, Middle: Cowin, Right: Oakley

If you’re a seasoned shopper, we’d wager you’re always on the hunt for stellar deals. If you’re feeling a bit behind in that regard, well, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here to save the day. Prime Day deals are up for grabs when it comes to the best menswear, tech, gadgets and much more.

To make your shopping experience as seamless as possible, these are a few of our favorite Prime Day deals from some of the best brands on the market, starting June 21 and running through June 22. Start shopping accordingly.

Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses

Stock up on an all-time cool set of shades from an iconic brand. $161

Tommy Hilfiger Classic Polo Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger

The iconic polo you need for summer is now on sale in a range of classic colors. $29.99-$96.22

PUMA Classic Roma Sneakers

Puma

PUMA sneakers are sporty, versatile, ready for anything. Snag them on sale now. $29.76-$139.99

Dockers Perfect Shorts

Dockers

While Dockers makes expertly cut chinos, these nicely priced shorts are a downright steal for hot summer days. $20.79-$24.99

Calvin Klein Denim Trucker Jacket

Calvin Klein

Every guy needs a light wash denim jacket for breezy summer layering. It helps that this one is on sale from an expertly crafted brand. $39.99-$150.11

Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukka Boots

Clarks

Take that trucker jacket, add some black jeans, throw on these discounted boots, and you’ve got the makings of an ideal summer #OOTD. $38.72-$167.38

Timex Expedition Scout Watch

Timex

Don’t sleep on the humble, rugged and outdoor-ready Timex Expedition Scout. It’s ideal for when you want to stow away your pricey timepieces for a day off the grid. $41.30

28 Palms Linen Drawstring Pants

28 Palms

For when you want to class things up beyond shorts, get these breezy linen pants at a shockingly low price. $10.53-$42.10

Amazon Essentials Casual Poplin Shirt

Amazon

That’s right: Amazon makes menswear, and this poplin shirt is your new daily driver for casual days at the office or at home. $8.94-$26.43

Fossil Stainless Steel Dive-Inspired Watch

Fossil

When you want to add some flair to casual looks but don’t want to break the bank, consider this rugged Fossil stainless steel watch. $68.98

Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack

Oakley

For the guy on the go, this aptly named backpack features all the proper bells and whistles. $132.76

Newhey Oversized Travel Duffle Bag

Newhey

Ready to hit the road again? This durable duffle bag is a handsome, refined way to pack your gear for quick trips. $39.99

DOSS Soundbox Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Doss

For summer days at the beach or the pool, or manning the grill, pick up a durable Bluetooth speaker with durable functionality at the forefront. $49.99

2020 Apple MacBook Air

Apple

You can knock a few bucks off a seriously cool, high-quality MacBook right now. $949.00

COWIN Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Cowin

For all those road trips ahead of you, pick up these sleek, noise-cancelling headphones on sale. $69.99