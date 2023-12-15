The Best Holiday Gifts From Huckberry

Rugged gear and accessories from the tasteful online retailer.

(Huckberry)

Holiday shopping have you stumped and feeling a bit frazzled as the days fly off the proverbial advent calendar? There are solutions for that, or at least, one solution that comes to mind right away. That solution would be shopping at acclaimed retailer Huckberry, which stocks and sells a dizzying array of menswear essentials, rugged boots, cool accessories, pleasingly crafted home goods and much, much more.

The Huckberry lineup includes everything from its best-selling waxed trucker jacket to topography-inspired whiskey glasses to affordable beanie caps (and again, much, much more). Here are the top gifts we’re hoping to find under the tree from Santa this year.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

(Huckberry)

It wouldn’t be a Huckberry Christmas without this handsome waxed trucker jacket, the company’s best-selling product of all-time. Made from durable waxed sailcloth and lined in warm flannel, it wears like a suit of armor and adds rugged appeal to any wardrobe, whether that’s your father’s, your brother’s or your own. $298

Huckberry x The Explorers Club Whiskey Peaks Glasses

(Huckberry)

Gifting the avid whiskey lover can sometimes seem difficult, especially if their bar cart is well-stocked with bottles aplenty. But a special whiskey glass depicting a legendary crater, made in partnership with the iconic Explorers Club? Now, that’s a nice change of pace and a welcome gift. $40

Hestra Noah Gloves

(Huckberry)

Every man could use an elegant yet useful pair of gloves for the frigid winter months, right? Luckily, Hestra makes some of the best in the business, as they have for decades. The use of both wool and rich leather is a nice, stylish touch, too. $150

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Firepit

(Huckberry)

Holiday gift giving is all about the unexpected, right? And there’s hardly a better place to find unusual, interesting gifts, especially for the lover of the great outdoors. This tabletop firepit adds flair to any backyard BBQ or cabin weekend. $89

Timeless Treasures Coffee Table Book

(Huckberry)

The watch enthusiast and devout reader will love reaching for this refined book exploring the boom of the pre-owned certified watch world (and they just might find a “grail watch” or two to add to their own wish list). $100

The James Brand Carter Pocket Knife

(Huckberry)

An ideal gift for the outdoorsman or the guy who values a well-curated everyday carry, this sleek pocket knife comes in a Huckberry-exclusive shade and has utility and toughness to last for years to come. It’s an heirloom and a handy stocking stuffer, all in one. $139

WP Standard PanAm Duffel Bag

(Huckberry)

Know a frequent traveler who could use something a little more compact in his luggage rotation? This beautifully crafted leather duffel bag could prove just the ticket, with quality made to last and a design that only gets better with age. $449