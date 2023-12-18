The Best Parkas For Rugged Winter Warmth

Bundle up with one of these warm and stylish hooded parkas.

Winter’s worst weather is no time to skimp on outerwear. As storms bear down, the wind howls relentlessly and snow falls with no end in sight, what’s a well-dressed man to do? The answer is as simple as layering up with one of the best men’s parkas and getting on with business. Explorers and adventurers have trusted the style for years, and should do the same.

Whether adding a technical performance o a tailored look or braving winter winds to restock your bar cart, the best parkas on the market mean business, packed with warm-yet-lightweight goose down feathers and boasting features like oversized hoods (often lined with fur) and handy storage pockets. And while there’s a time and place for wearing a lighter puffer jacket, the added length and coverage of a parka is unmatched for battling frigid weather.

There are splurge-worthy options from heritage brands out there for the taking, as well as highly agreeable, affordable and technical options from tried-and-true everyday menswear companies. Find your perfect parka and let no winter weather slow you down this season.

Uniqlo Seamless Down Parka

It’s not hard to understand the hype around Uniqlo: The brand has long made waves for its highly affordable outerwear and menswear essentials, which deliver surprising quality for the price. This tech-forward parka, made with 3D-cut shoulders for ease of movement, offers on-the-go, sporty appeal for outdoor pursuits this season. $159.90

J. Crew Nordic Parka with PrimaLoft

Don’t overlook one of your favorite everyday menswear brands when it comes high time to layer up this season. Although better known for its tailored suiting, chambray shirts and expertly faded denim, J. Crew beefs up your winter outerwear rotation with a toasty, mountaineering-inspired parka with sustainable PrimaLoft insulation (and it all comes at a very fair price). $399.50

KUHL Arktik Down Parka

The best of both worlds collide in this tough-as-nails KUHL parka, which uses the brand’s much-loved waxed fabric exterior and then amps things up with ultra-warm 800-fill power goose down. Inner cuffs with thumb loops provide on-the-go coverage, a plethora of pockets serve up essential everyday carry storage space, and a faux fur-trimmed hood delivers timeless style points. $599

Filson Down Cruiser Parka

Filson gear is legendary for its toughness and outdoor prowess, and you can count on the Down Cruiser Parka to deliver that same heritage season after season. Water-resistant waxed cotton bolsters the weather-ready exterior, while 650-fill power goose down provides warmth in adverse conditions. For good measure, you can cinch down the waist and cuffs for a secure fit on the most blustery days. This Filson parka really is up for anything (at least, that’s what we think). $695

Todd Snyder Japanese Mid Down Parka

An appreciation for technical prowess and vintage alpine gear guided the design of this supremely warm Todd Snyder puffer jacket, made from a tough nylon exterior and filled with 700-fill power quilted duck down. From the double-layer stand collar to the oversized patch pockets, it’s one jacket that’s as functional as it is eye-catching. $749

Canada Goose Langford Parka Heritage

Canada Goose jackets aren’t that hard to spot in the wild: The brand’s iconic logo has seemingly been everywhere for the past few years, with no signs of slowing down. The Langford is outfitted with classic parka touches, like a fur-trimmed hood and mid-thigh length, and boasts a zipper storm flap for a clean finish. $1,650

Purdey Field Leather Herringbone Trimmed Wool Parka

Although ultra-functional at the very best, no one ever said the parka couldn’t be a luxe style move — or in this case, an ultra-luxe style move. Herringbone wool delivers more style points than a typical nylon exterior, while leather trims are an appealing design detail. This is the kind of parka to wear over tailoring when winter weather won’t quit — it’s splurge-worthy, but possibly the last parka you’ll need for a long, long time. $4,500