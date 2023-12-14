The Best Puffer Jackets For Staying Warm In Style

These 10 winter-ready puffers will upgrade your outerwear game.

Fighting Old Man Winter can feel tedious: Another frigid day, another dollar, so to speak. But you needn’t sacrifice good style for winter warmth. The best puffer jackets deliver a winning combination of lightweight utility and fashion-forward looks, whether they’re made by affordable menswear brands or high-end designers.

Here, 10 fashionable-yet-functional mens’ puffer jackets to score in 2023 and beyond.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket

There are plenty of remarkable features about this budget-friendly Uniqlo jacket, from the low, low price to the fact that it’s light as air and yet still warm and insulating. The nylon taffeta exterior is water-repellent, and for good measure, it’s filled with 750-fill power down to keep you well-insulated from town to trail and back. $59.90

Proof Moonweight Hooded Puffer Jacket

Huckberry and in-house brand Proof take things to the next level with this ultralight puffer. The nylon exterior is infused with graphene for a highly durable, almost futuristic touch that adds toughness. It even packs down to the size of a Nalgene water bottle for easy packing. $198

Taylor Stitch Able Jacket

There’s a puffer jacket on the market for everyone, including one that subverts the traditional horizontal quilting with more streamlined vertical quilting. Taylor Stitch has managed to make this jacket impossibly light and technically savvy, filled with recycled polyester for a sustainable touch and available in rich, earthy colorways. $198

The North Face Aconagua 3 Jacket

Some styles of winter outerwear are so iconic and beloved, they need no introduction. You can certainly say that about The North Face, which recently updated its classic Aconagua Jacket with 100 percent recycled exterior fabric. A water-repellent finish adds durability, while 600-fill power down keeps you warm, not uncomfortably hot. $200

Patagonia Down Sweater

Patagonia jackets are a classic for a reason: They’re fairly priced, sustainably made, and an ideal casual layer with jeans and a flannel shirt (among other combinations). And oh, yes, they’re also plenty warm despite their minimal build, and this one comes in a vast array of colors to suit every taste. $279

State & Liberty Down Puffer Coat

Blend the best of technical style (this jacket is wind and waterproof) with a luxe touch, thanks to the faux fur-lined neck and removable hood. The technical down fill should also prove warm and cozy, but it’s the retro apres-ski style vibes that we really appreciate. $295

Aritzia Super Puff₂O

Aritzia just launched a new line of men’s puffers bearing its “Super Puff” label, and this one’s a keeper. The warm, waterproof Super Puff 2 O Men’s is made with “Rainstop” fabric from Japan and filled with 100% responsibly sourced goose down. The stylish hooded puffer also has sealed seams and bonded channels to keep you comfortably dry and insulated, even in a downpour. Plus, it boasts optional half-gloves attached to the wrists—a great feature for anyone who doesn’t want to carry actual gloves around. $375

Buck Mason Down Expedition Jacket

Buck Mason does a standout job at mining the past for current style inspiration, as with this rugged-as-heck, vintage-inspired down jacket. It features a water-resistant exterior and sustainable 650-fill power duck down for warmth (remember, the higher the fill power, the warmer jacket). Oversized snap pockets add a utilitarian touch, and the throwback look is going to stand out in a crowd. $495

Nobis Supra Performance Puffer Jacket

Nobis jackets sit at the intersection of luxury style and top-notch performance, and the brand takes an elevated approach every step of the way. Witness the fact that its puffer jackets look right at home on the runway, yet are built out with features like remarkably warm premium Canadian white duck down and a durable Taffeta exterior. There’s a sense of elegance and yet functional appeal that’s hard to pass up this winter. $1,050

Moncler Montgenevre Short Down Jacket

If you’re feeling in the mood to splurge on a stylish puffer that you’ll treasure for years to come, then Moncler is the luxe outlet your winter wardrobe desires. The ultimate statement piece, and one that also delivers standout warmth, is yours for the taking in sleek colors like navy and black. $2,135