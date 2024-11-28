The Best Picks From Huckberry’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

‘Tis the season to shop and save.

In a crowded market for Black Friday deals and steals, a few exceptions tend to stand out in rather eye-catching fashion. And for rugged menswear, classic flannel shirting, tough waxed jackets, richly crafted leather boots, EDC gear and much more, Huckberry‘s offerings are all killer, no filler.

Huckberry’s Black Friday sale, running now through Cyber Monday, offers some of the year’s best discounts on covetable gear, including Pedro Pascal’s favorite trucker jacket, winter travel essentials and practically anything else you can dream up. Here are the picks we’ve got on our wish list right now.

Relwen Quilted Flannel Shirt

Take your traditional flannel shirt, a must-have in brisk weather, and then turn it into something else entirely with a super-warm quilted lining. That’s what heritage-inspired Relwen did, and the results are infinitely wearable for frigid winter days. $161, was $248

Flint and Tinder Boiled Wool Chore Blazer

Flint and Tinder, the flagship in-house line at Huckberry, boasts a healthy respect for Americana classics, all done with a twist. This cozy, handsome piece blends the utility of a chore coat with a traditional wool blazer, and it’s about as versatile a sportcoat hybrid as it gets. $202, was $238

Rhodes Footwear Blake Chelsea Boots

Part work boot, part classic Chelsea boot, these wedge-sole boots manage to toe the line between tough and stylish. Supple leather will take on its own patina over time, whether you wear these for riding or for winter bar-hopping. $187, was $220

Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

True to form, Huckberry offers up savings on a variation of its best-selling style of all-time, the Waxed Trucker Jacket from Flint and Tinder. This option is lined in wool for a cozy, burly, ready-for-any-weather finish. $304, was $358

Huckberry x GORUCK GR1 Slick Backpack

Huckberry gear is tailor-made for adventure, ready to go far afield and take on just about any challenge. It’s a lofty goal, and that’s the same aim as everyday carry gear purveyors GORUCK. The two joined forces on this stealthy backpack, which boasts tons of hidden pockets and a highly durable design. $293, was $345

Greys Wool Slipper Boots

A soft wool exterior meets the durability of a stylish, contrasting rubber outsole in these cleverly designed slipper boots, now 40 percent off. Rich leather detailing upgrades these beyond those old slippers you’ve had for years. $70, was $118

Give’r Classic Gloves (Huckberry Exclusive)

The toughest of outdoor jobs this winter (and beyond) call for the toughest of gear, and these Give’r gloves are surely sturdy and determined (not to mention nicely discounted), with a waxed leather exterior and Thinsulate padding within for added warmth. $52, was $75

Wills Stretch Wool Blazer

The Huckberry team understands there’s a time to gear up and get down and dirty, and a time to kick back in refined style with an Old Fashioned while wearing a finely tailored blazer. This comfortable stretch wool jacket is best-suited for the second of those pursuits, and comes with matching trousers for all your holiday tailoring needs. $246, was $328