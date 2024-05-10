The Best Polo Shirts To Wear Right Now

A surefire way to exude warm-weather cool.

(Taylor Stitch)

Once prized on the tennis court as a pure sporting shirt, the polo has come a long way. And by that, we mean a very, very long way. While still prized on the links and for racquet sports, gone are the days of polo shirts (or two polos, rather) with the collar popped. Today’s polo shirts are a pillar of modern style and easygoing appeal, at least when worn the right way, from the right brands.

Dusty earth tones and handsome stripes change the pace this season from vivid highlighter polos of seasons past, and most are made with fabric that’s as comfortable as your favorite t-shirt. A new and improved polo shirt awaits, and these are the best ones to buy now.

Flint and Tinder Vintage Slub Polo Shirt

(Huckberry)

Think of the polo a style icon like Steve McQueen might have worn. A polo with a bit of a devil-may-care vibe, tastefully vintage fabric and a flattering fit. This polo from Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder line checks all of those boxes, and then some. $78

Buck Mason Sueded Cotton Polo

(Buck Mason)

Recall what we said about the polo shedding some of its preppy roots: This Buck Mason polo is a prime example of how it’s done, using an earthen colorway and a super-soft sueded cotton finish for low-key luxury. $75

Sunspel Riviera Polo

(Sunspel)

It’s clear that if it’s good enough for James Bond, it’s good enough for you. That goes for outerwear, tailoring and sunglasses as well as this luxurious polo, first developed for Daniel Craig to wear as 007 in Casino Royale. This one is a stylish splurge that’s stood the test of time, especially in the secret agent’s preferred shade of navy. $170

Mugsy Oatmeal Cashmere Polo

(Mugsy)

Stray ever so slightly from typical shades of the color wheel with an airy, oatmeal-hued polo in ultra-soft fabric. It’s got an air of coastal style (like something you’d find in The Talented Mr. Ripley), but at a price that doesn’t break the bank. $88

Taylor Stitch Organic Cotton Polo in Bleached Natural Stripe

(Taylor Stitch)

Stripes are a flattering touch that broadens the chest and shoulders (vertical stripes help lengthen the torso, if that’s more your speed). Either way, Taylor Stitch turns the preppy polo into something more fit for post-surf, beach bar beers or strolls on narrow on cobblestone streets. Better still is the use of soft, sustainable organic cotton. $70

Orlebar Brown Terry Toweling Polo

(Orlebar Brown)

There’s a certain indefinable quality surrounding the best men’s polos, like the terry cotton polo. Made from toweling fabric and worn famously by Sean Connery as James Bond (always an arbiter of style), the look gets a modern refresh from famed swimwear brand Orlebar Brown. It looks as stylish on the water as it does on dry land. $195

Todd Snyder Montauk Vertical Stripe Polo

(Todd Snyder)

Lean into the retro roots of the polo with a sweater polo-esque, breezy linen and cotton number with eye-catching vertical stripes. It’s a switch-up from the bright tones of spring and summer, and an investment that’ll pay off in spades through plenty of elevated, stylish summer affairs. $298

Uniqlo Airism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt

(Uniqlo)

The best polo shirts still retain those sporting roots, and some manage to seamlessly blend style and performance fabric. This ridiculously affordable Uniqlo option, with its light-as-air fabric, is fit for 18 holes or a coastal vacation in equal measure. The price is so ideal, you can surely snag several of these. $29.90