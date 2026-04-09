‘The Godfather II’ Musical Watch From Jacob & Co. Plays Famous Mob Movie Melodies

The sequel to Jacob the Jeweler’s original “Opera Godfather” watch may be even more over-the-top than the original.

(Jacob & Co.)

Jacob & Co.’s Opera Godfather watch, first released in 2019 and refreshed in 2022 for the iconic mob movie’s 50th anniversary, might be the most extravagant collaboration between a Hollywood property and a luxury goods maker. A musical timepiece developed under license from Paramount Pictures, it sounded 30 seconds of the iconic film’s subtly dissonant theme and, in its 50th-anniversary spec, retailed north of $600,000. Now Jacob the Jeweler’s namesake brand is launching the “Godfather II” watch, and we’ve got one question: Is the sequel better than the original?

In terms of wearability, at least, the answer is yes. The Opera Godfather featured a massive 49mm case and filled every bit of available real estate with two fully functional mini music boxes shaped like grand pianos, a triple-axis tourbillon cage, and a figurine of mob boss Don Corleone, as portrayed by Marlon Brando. The same design was resurrected for a sculpture table released in 2025.

(Jacob & Co.)

Presented on a black alligator strap, the Godfather II watch retains rich cinematic references in a form that, while still plenty bold, is much more subdued when compared to its predecessor. The black lacquer dial—contained in a rose gold 42mm case shaped by gentle, Art Deco-inspired curves—stylishly evokes the film’s noir aesthetic, as does the gold visage of Corleone. Floating above the watch face is The Godfather‘s signature puppet-string logo, while the gold-and-black palette is broken only by the red rose Corleone wears on his lapel during his daughter’s wedding. A couple of nods to the film’s most lethal moments are found on the crown, which is textured with gun-barrel-like grooves and engraved bullet holes on the caseback.

(Jacob & Co.)

The most significant feature, however, is the watch’s ability to play two melodies from The Godfather soundtrack: “The Godfather’s Waltz” and “Godfather Love Theme.” The JCAM62 caliber makes it possible for users to toggle between the tunes with the melody selector at 10 o’clock. A press of the pusher at 8 o’clock commences the chosen theme, both of which are programmed onto a single music box barrel.

“I wanted The Godfather II timepiece to offer a different take on the musical timepiece concept,” Arabo said. “We designed a refined, 1930s-inspired case and spent three years developing a movement that could play two melodies while remaining wearable.”

One doesn’t need an excuse to commemorate a film that’s routinely ranked as one of the greatest of all time. But for Arabo,The Godfather holds an especially meaningful place in his heart.

(Jacob & Co.)

“When I came to the U.S. in 1979, I was 14 and didn’t speak the language,” he recalls. “It took me two years to afford a movie ticket. The Godfather was the first film I saw in a theater.” Arabo also cites the opening line, “I believe in America,” as having been particularly impactful during his formative years as a young immigrant.

Priced at $440,000 and limited to just 74 examples, the Jacob & Co. Godfather II is available to purchase upon inquiry here.