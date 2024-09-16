The Iconic Rolex Submariner Now Has Its Own Photo Book

The first in a series on Rolex’s most coveted watches.

(Gareth Williams for Wallpaper*)

A strong headwind carries the most iconic watches on the planet across the decades, like the Rolex Submariner, the most coveted luxury watch of 2023 (among other years, assuredly). The legendary timepiece is set to spend even more time in the spotlight, as Rolex just announced a stylish authorized volume on the Oyster Perpetual Submariner.

(Rolex)

Oyster Perpetual Submariner – The Watch That Unlocked The Deep arrives from design-focused publisher Wallpaper*, and is available for pre-order starting today, September 16th (it retails for about $130). The elegant and richly crafted book, officially authorized by Rolex, joins a growing volume of handsomely appointed Rolex photo books. And yet, even more curious is the fact that the vaunted release comes right from the famed watchmaker.

(Gareth Williams for Wallpaper*)

The 252-page, silk-bound volume promises a whopping 256 images, complete with commentary from author and watch expert Nicholas Foulkes. The volume on the Submariner is, according to the publisher, the “first in a series of titles exploring the brand’s unique watch portfolio,” diving into the 71-year history of arguably the most recognizable dive watch (or watch, period) on the planet.

(Gareth Williams for Wallpaper*)

The release is one of great magnitude in the watch world and beyond, said Wallpaper* Editor-in-Chief Bill Prince. “Since its inception over a century ago, Rolex has defined the steady progress made by the wristwatch to become the essential lifestyle accessory that it is today,” Prince said, noting that the timepiece “represents the essence of this design-led approach, its emblematic features and quintessential appearance sculpted over decades by those pioneers who led the field in underwater exploration and continue to illuminate our world beneath the waves.”

(Rolex Submariner/Courtesy of Bob’s Watches)

Many variations of the Submariner have come and gone over the years, and as the Swiss watchmaker readies a vaunted new factory, it’s a safe bet that interest in the long-running style won’t let up anytime soon. The book could be a valuable artifact in that regard, as its publisher further noted that the volume is “an essential companion for anyone interested in the creation and evolution of a masterpiece in precision timekeeping.” Pre-order your edition online at Wallpaper* for about $130 today.