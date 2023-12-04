The MET Museum Taps Todd Snyder For Artsy Menswear Collection

A fashion-forward canvas.

(Todd Snyder)

In the menswear world of Todd Snyder, no place is off limits for inspiration, be it the vibrant coast of Italy, the breezy shores of Montauk, the exotic realm of old-world Morocco or the hallowed halls of one of the most famous museums in the world.

(Todd Snyder)

Yes, you read that correctly: The iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art serves as the canvas, literally and figuratively, for the new The MET x Todd Snyder collection, a fitting merger between the worlds of high fashion and fine art.

(Todd Snyder)

Hot on the heels of a slew of impressive launches, including the first-ever Todd Snyder sneaker and a classic Todd Snyder x Clarks boot collection, the designer’s latest endeavor is vibrant and colorful, a welcome respite from a cold and grey winter landscape.

(Todd Snyder)

In designing the 12-piece collection, Snyder drew inspiration from the museum’s most classic works across a stunning collection covering more than 5,000 years of art.

Along the way, Snyder adopted paintings by Édouard Manet (French, 1832–1883), Edgar Degas (French, 1834–1917) and Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1850-1890) into vivid menswear pieces, spending Wednesdays at the museum—the day it’s closed to the public.

(Todd Snyder)

Just in time for winter weather, the offering runs the gamut from chore coats to puffer jackets, scarves, sweaters and sweatshirts.

One inventive camp collar shirt even turns three Degas paintings into a refined, suitably breezy final product.

“There was something about the colors and brushstrokes of Van Gogh, the palette of Degas, and the composition of Manet that made them feel incredibly modern, incredibly relevant,” Snyder said of the artists and their work that inspired the supremely luxurious offering.

(Todd Snyder)

The collection was particularly personal for the award-winning menswear designer, he said.

“To be able to work with The Met is a huge honor,” Snyder said. “My mother was an artist and an art teacher and I can remember going to the Museum when I was taking art history classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology. Instead of studying paintings in a textbook, it was so special to be able to see these masterpieces in person.”

(Todd Snyder)

Josh Romm, head of global licensing and partnerships at The Met, called Snyder “a creative expert in all things style,” adding that “each piece in the collection is a celebration of a Met masterpiece that brings art to life through wearable designs for the contemporary customer.”

And if early results are any indication, the limited-time offering is a smash hit among customers, with the handsome array of chore coats and sweaters selling quickly in advance of the holiday season.

Consider it the latest victory in a run of success for Snyder, with pieces that are works of art unto themselves.