The New Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch Celebrates The Hunter’s Moon

The third installment in the collaboration’s lunar-focused series is only available until October 21st.

(Swatch)

Right out of the starting gate, it can prove tough to score a covetable Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch, and the gauntlet has once again been thrown down: The new Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold is here, and it’s sticking around for a seriously limited time.

On the heels of the summer 2025 introduction of the Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase in Moonshine Gold, the duo just debuted a retooled model in a nod to the Hunter’s Full Moon. Here’s the catch: The lates and greatest Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold is only available in select Swatch stores until October 21st, and it’s priced to sell at $450.

The slightly revamped model joins a growing lineup of more than 30 Omega x Swatch timepieces, and it seems there’s no flagging appetite when it comes to the partnership. Some collaborative timepieces garner more than $1,000 on sites like eBay, while Omega x Swatch watches often sell for nearly double the normal rate of $270 at resale outlets like Chrono24.

Like its predecessors, a lightweight 42mm bioceramic case makes for an effective reimagining of the real-deal, envy-inducing Omega Speedmaster, while the moonphase complication on the Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold is revamped in fun, curious fashion: As the indicator rotates with the phases of the moon, a human hand appears to point at the wearer. Luminous indices, plus hours and minutes, hands offer functionality, and the Earthphase indicator shines with a quote from Snoopy (“I Beat Everybody,” Snoopy says as he marvels at the Earth).

It’s fun, it’s playful, it’s decidedly less serious than mainline Omega watches, and it’s wildly affordable (again, only until October 21st). Of the duo of lunar-inspired releases, Swatch says both “add a golden glow to the MoonSwatch universe.” It’s also a rare opportunity to score a highly accessible watch outfitted with Omega’s rare Moonshine Gold, this time as part of the moonphase indicator.

On the back, a battery cover receives an Earth-inspired illustration, alongside the same quote (“I Beat Everybody”) that appears illuminated in darkness near the earthphase portion of the dial. Omega x Swatch co-branding once again dots the latest entry in the buzzed-about partnership, which is finished with a navy rubber and fabric strap.

To round out the utility of the lightweight yet sturdy and stylish limited-edition watch, a chronograph dial at 6-o’clock can track the seconds as you admire the phases of the earth and moon in exceptionally budget-conscious fashion. With Mission to Earth – Moonphase releases to date in September and October, one imagines that watch enthusiasts should keep an eye out at Swatch stores (and perhaps in the night sky) for the next Omega x Swatch Moonphase debut this season.