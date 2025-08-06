Omega & Swatch Debut Another Collectible MoonSwatch In Their Wildly Popular Collaboration

Debuting August 9th and featuring an Earthphase indicator in Omega’s proprietary gold alloy.

Do the hits ever stop coming for the crowd-pleasing Omega x Swatch partnership? The answer seems to be a resounding no, particularly ahead of the forthcoming Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase timepiece featuring Moonshine Gold.

Omega and Swatch have released an exceptional 31 editions of the MoonSwatch, an homage to Omega’s illustrious history of watches designed and tested in the deep realms of space, with various editions celebrating the far reaches of the galaxy in a series of colors both dusty and vibrant. To celebrate its decades-long galactic legacy, Omega and Swatch also teamed up on a highly collectible 1965 Omega x Swatch edition earlier this year.

It’s been an impressive, often fast-selling partnership, with some resale prices for Omega x Swatch timepieces fetching more than $1,000 on sites like eBay. At watch resale sites like Chrono24, Omega x Swatch watches often sell for nearly double the normal rate of $270. And as with other covetable entries in the ongoing partnership, the Earthphase MoonSwatch will only be available at select Swatch stores worldwide (for now).

The newest Omega x Swatch Earthphase MoonSwatch joins last fall’s Omega x Swatch Earthphase timepiece, which marked the entry of a new complication into the crowd-pleasing series of tough, lightweight and extremely price-conscious timepieces.

A dual logo and the iconic ‘Speedmaster’ script adorn the blue rubber strap of this edition, while the Speemdmaster’s instantly recognizable tachymeter bezel gets the Swatch Bioceramic treatment on the 42mm watch. Like its forebears, the Omega x Swatch Mission to Earthphase features a sturdy Bioceramic case, while a navy rubber strap contrasts in crisp fashion against its white opaline dial. Of particular note is the Earthphase indicator positioned at 10-o’clock, which reflects a 29.5-day moon cycle, yet in reverse order (as Omega notes, when a full Moon arrives, a new Earth appears).

On the other side of the dial, a moonphase indicator tracks the inverse, using Omega’s Moonshine Gold alloy in a design that mimics the world of Snoopy, while both Snoopy and Woodstock appear on the dial for the first time in the offering (there are two additional Snoopy-themed Omega x Swatch pieces on the market). A UV-reactive 1969 “Peanuts” quote also appears alongside the earthphase indicator. It’s at once fun and yet wildly innovative, eye-catching and suitably rare as far as the Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch is concerned. And if you’ve been unable to get your hands on the real deal (like a recent Omega Speedmaster First Watch In Space), the newest Omega x Swatch debut offers hope for watch collectors everywhere.