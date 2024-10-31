Omega x Swatch Return With ‘Mission to Earthphase’ MoonSwatch

It’s the first-ever timepiece with an “earthphase” indicator, according to the watch brands.

One of the most covetable, affordable and stylish watch collaborations of the past few years is ready for liftoff once again, as luxury watchmaker Omega teams up with Swatch for their latest MoonSwatc release.

The Omega x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonswatch joins an already-impressive rotation of MoonSwatch timepieces starting November 2nd, and at $325, one imagines it’ll sell quickly. A map provided by Swatch shows upcoming availability at 21 stores across North America.

Elsewhere, enthusiasts have had luck tracking down other MoonSwatch timepieces in locales like London, Amsterdam and Paris. On luxury resale site StockX, the full collection of the first run of the Omega x Swatch partnership fetches more than $3,500, and other editions of the Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch resell for as much as five times the original asking price. Prices for new timepieces tend to hover between about $280 and $500, according to StockX.

The soon-to-be-envy-inducing Earthphase is another clever play on a famed Omega timepiece, this time with some highly desirable bells and whistles. It features a moonphase indicator, a jaw-dropping feature in its own right on a sub-$400 watch, and a first-of-its-kind ‘Earthphase’ indicator rounds out the dial handsomely.

The Earthphase indicator breaks new ground in the watchmaking business, using UV ink to help the oceanic portions of the Earthphase stand out via a blue glow beneath UV light. The curious dial design rests on a functional black Velcro strap and is housed within a grey 42mm Bioceramic case for durability and a lightweight feel.

The moonphase disc rotates in the 2-o’clock subdial, while the Earthphase rotates within the 10-o’clock subdial. The dial also boasts a grainy texture reminiscent of the Moon’s surface, and the battery cover housing its quartz movement is complete with an imprint of the foot of Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the Moon.

It’s but the latest and greatest entry in a catalog that’s proven a smash hit. The Mission on Earth Moonswatch brought the buzzed-about collaboration back onto shelves if briefly earlier this year, drawing on intergalactic style inspiration. A limited-edition “Snoopy” Moonswatch also caught the attention of collectors this past spring.

No word yet on how many units are available of the latest Omega x Swatch collection, but it’s a safe bet that they’ll go quickly. Secure yours accordingly.