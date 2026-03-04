The Rolex GMT Master II ‘Pepsi’ Is Reportedly Being Discontinued—Here’s A Watch Expert’s Hot Take

A notoriously hard-to-get Rollie might have just gotten even trickier to find.

(Bob's Watches)

The art of chasing down a grail-worthy watch might have just gotten more difficult, as reports swirl that Rolex is discontinuing the famed GMT-Master II “Pepsi,” a move that could send ripples through the horology industry.

(Bob’s Watches)

Industry journal WatchPro reported last week that Rolex Authorized Dealers were informed that they’d receive no further deliveries of the iconic two-tone red-and-blue bezel watch, a defining timepiece for the luxe (and hard-to-buy) Swiss brand. Worn by the likes of Clint Eastwood and Tom Selleck on screen across the years, the watch boasts a heritage dating back to 1955, when its GMT functionality proved useful for commercial airline pilots. A left-handed version of the GMT-Master II even dropped in 2022, albeit without its red-and-blue bezel.

(Bob’s Watches)

As to the future of the “Pepsi” GMT-Master II, further speculation sprang up in recent days on Reddit watch forums and social media, while Gear Patrol reports that watch buyers in search of the coveted “Pepsi” model were turned away by authorized dealers. A closer look shows that a number of “Pepsi” variants have disappeared from Auhorized Dealer sites, the publication also notes. It marks an industry shift with ramifications for prospective buyers, said Paul Altieri, CEO of luxury resale site Bob’s Watches.

(Bob’s Watches)

“The GMT-Master II ‘Pepsi’ has been one of the defining modern Rolex sports watches,” he told Maxim. “Rolex has discontinued it before and brought it back, so nothing is ever final, but when a steel Pepsi comes off the catalog, buyers notice.” One potential reason for pulling the model from the market? WatchPro notes that “Rolex was having production difficulties and high failure rates for the watches’ red and blue ceramic bezels.”

(Bob’s Watches)

A number of variations of the Rolex GMT-Master II in fabrications like “Root Beer” (rose gold and black) or “Batman” (a black-and-blue combination) are available via Bob’s Watches, but the “Pepsi” model might become even more covetable before too long, Altieri noted.

(Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi”/Courtesy of Bob’s Watches)

Those hoping to score a new “Pepsi” model might do well to scour the secondary market, although immediate shopping might prove pricier than normal, Altieri said. “In the short term, we usually see demand and pricing move up when a model like this is pulled,” Altieri said. “Longer term, it adds to the Pepsi’s legacy within the GMT line. For the pre-owned market, it means supply isn’t being replenished.” This development, particularly ahead of April’s Watches and Wonders international expo, is one worth keeping an eye on as Rolex perhaps clears the way for models it hopes will become future icons.