The Ultimate Guide To Buying Your First Rolex

Buying your first Rolex should feel like a milestone, not a mistake.

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

Buying your first Rolex should feel like a milestone—not a mistake. But too many first-time buyers overreach, chase hype pieces, or end up with something that spends more time in a drawer than on their wrist. The truth? You don’t need to start with a Submariner or Daytona. In fact, you probably shouldn’t.

If you’re looking for the best first Rolex to buy,, there are four models that actually make sense: the Oyster Perpetual, Datejust, Explorer, and Air-King. Everything else is either harder to get, overpriced on the secondary market, or simply too much watch for where you are. A great first Rolex comes down to three things:

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

Versatility: It should work everywhere—office, weekend, travel. If it can’t go from a blazer to a t-shirt without looking out of place, skip it. Value retention: Stainless steel is king. It holds value better than gold or two-tone, period. Accessibility: You want something you can actually buy without a multi-year waitlist or paying double retail. Here are the four to focus on according to Paul Altieri, founder and CEO of Bob’s Watches and one of the world’s foremost Rolex experts and collectors:

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

“This is Rolex in its purest form. No date, no flash—just a clean dial and bulletproof design. It’s also the most affordable entry point. If you want something understated that still carries weight, this is it.”

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

“The classic. Fluted bezel, Jubilee bracelet, Cyclops lens—it’s instantly recognizable,” Altieri says. “More customizable than anything else Rolex makes, and it leans slightly dressier without losing everyday usability.”

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

“The insider’s Rolex. Rugged, simple, and tied to mountaineering history, it flies under the radar in the best way. If you want something that doesn’t scream Rolex but still delivers everything the brand stands for, this is your watch.”

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

“The wildcard. The Air-King leans into Rolex’s aviation roots with a bold, highly legible dial—large numerals, flashes of green and yellow, and a more modern, slightly rebellious feel than the rest of the lineup. It’s polarizing, but that’s the point.”

When you’re ready to pull the trigger, know that buying pre-owned isn’t settling—it’s strategy. “You avoid waitlists, get more watch for your money, and sidestep the retail games,” Altieri notes. Just stick with reputable retailers and make sure you’ve got bulletproof authentication from one that has long proven Rolex expertise. Nothing else is acceptable if you don’t want to get burned.