Vacheron Constantin’s Overseas Grand Complication Blends Sporty Style & Horological Elegance

A luxe timepiece billed as “the outcome of a long process to meet the challenge of integrating a grand complication mechanism into an elegant case.”

The very best luxury watches seemingly have layers to them, literally and figuratively: Multiple complications, multiple points of view and multiple wearing occasions. The newest ultra-luxe timepiece from Vacheron Constantin does the seemingly impossible, blending several complexities into a sport-minded yet dressy wrist game upgrade.

The new Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface is the latest impossibly complex novelty from a watchmaker that (by its own account) recently debuted the “most complicated wristwatch in horological history.” And its latest achievement in haute horology certainly boasts layers of intricacy featuring perpetual calendar functionality and a tourbillon in addition to its minute-repeater utility (a minute repeater relays the time through a chiming mechanism).

The watchmaker notes the timepiece strikes a particular chord as both a sport watch and one built with an ultra-thin 7.9mm movement, a merger of elegance and performance. Vacheron Constantin says the rare timepiece is “the outcome of a long process to meet the challenge of integrating a grand complication mechanism into an elegant case,” and it appears they’ve met the mantle quite handily.

The case happens to be made of water-resistant titanium, all the better to protect the delicate Calibre 2755 QP movement within. And as the horologist found out, water resistance can be hard to come by in a minute repeater, which is built out with a sliding mechanism to activate the repeater itself. If any watchmaker is up to the task though, it’s Vacheron Constantin.

Remarkably, the timepiece features the bold aesthetics of a chronograph sport watch, at least upon a glance at its dial, using a contrasting inner bezel ring and the striking contrast of blue, white and titanium. The use of a minute repeater mechanism is a first for the well-tailored line of Vacheron Constantin Overseas watches, and the company entirely redesigned its Overseas caseback as a result to make way for the addition as part of a whopping 602-component movement.

With a dial sized at a rather bold 44.5m, Vacheron Constantin says its latest horological feat boasts proportions that “deftly balance the collection’s adventurous character with a spirit of elegance.” In addition to its refined build, its perpetual calendar design accounts for day, date, month and leap year cycles, while the repeater can be used to strike hours, quarters and minutes through a proprietary centripetal regulator. A work of science and a work of art aptly describes the remarkably intricate new Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface.

The hand-polished repeater went through a full day’s worth of finishing, while founder Jean-Marc Vacheron’s initials grace the inertia weights in detailed fashion (an understatement). 18-karat white gold markers adorn the dial itself against vivid blue.

Its grade 5 titanium case and bracelet lend the timepiece what Vacheron Constantin calls “sporty, contemporary character, adding that the watch’s looks are “enhanced by the transparency of the sapphire dial, which reveals the beauty and complexity of the movement.” Both blue rubber and alligator leather straps deliver variety for a truly beautiful watch worthy of wear. For now, pricing information is available upon request through Vacheron Constantin for this limited-production work of horological wonder.