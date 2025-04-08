Vacheron Constantin Just Dropped ‘The Most Complicated Wristwatch In Horological History’

Boasting an astounding 41 complications, among other over-the-top watch features.

(Vacheron Constantin)

The latest edition of luxury timepiece showcase Watches and Wonders 2025 was filled with its share of jaw-dropping wrist candy, but none arguably moreso than what Vacheron Constantin says is the most complex watch ever released.

The luxury Swiss watchmaker certainly has penchant for releasing some of the most complicated wristwatches on the market, but this time, it appears they’ve one-upped even themselves in the pursuit of horological greatness.

Dubbed the Les Cabinotiers Solaria Ultra Grand Complication – La Première, a rather unbelievable 41 complications and 1,521 components make up the wristwatch, which on the surface appears like a souped-up, speedy chronograph with racing roots. Despite its record-breaking nature, all of this rests within an 18-karat polished white gold case sized nicely at an agreeable 45mm (with a height of just 14.99mm), unheard of given the interior structure of the watch.

The watch boasts five astronomical functions as part of a new Calibre 3655 manufacture movement, which does plenty of heavy lifting in the one-of-one watch. The impressive timepiece (and that’s an understatement) is seen by the watchmaker as a modern ode to its founding 270 years ago. The watchmaker famously developed a timepiece with a date calendar complication display as far back as the end of the 18th century, and even designed a pocket watch with 13 complications in 1929.

“To embody 270 years of technical and aesthetic mastery,” Vacheron Constantin said, “the Maison has developed the most complicated wristwatch in horological history, answering its motto of ‘Do better if possible, and that is always possible.'”

In pursuit of timekeeping excellence, the company focused on two sides of the watch which features both day and night indications for a chosen reference city, plus world time indication for 24 cities. There are eight perpetual calendar applications within the watch (even including a leap year indication), plus ways to tell tide levels, astronomical moon phases and age of the Moon.

A sky chart tracking feature is also built in for the reference city of the wearer’s choice. And to deliver legibility in compact fashion, two of four counters on one side of the dial display five complications each. That’s far from it: An even more remarkable nine types of finishing, including satin polishing, result in a pristine watch in every possible way.

The exhaustive list of technical specifications also includes a notoriously complex minute repeater with a Westminster chime, the subject of seven patents filed by the horological company (out of 13 total filed for the watch itself). Vachon Constantin managed to do this in precise fashion, without comprising case or movement thickness.

(Vacheron Constantin)

The company certainly knows what it has on its hands, dubbing the watch “an inventive creation that transcends boundaries, in terms not only of complications and innovation, but also of miniaturization.” To learn more (and to inquire about a price for this record-setting timepiece), seek out further information at Vacheron Constantin.