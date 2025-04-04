The Coolest Timepieces From Watches & Wonders 2025

Featuring new releases from Rolex, Panerai, Tudor, Bell & Ross and more.

For just about one week every April, the glitz and glamor of the luxury watch world descends on arguably its home base, Geneva, for Watches and Wonders 2025. While other watch shows exist globally, it seems the planet’s finest watchmakers save the best of the best for Switzerland. Experts predicted a sporty turn for the likes of Rolex, along with a “Neo-Vintage Renaissance,” and the results so far are a bit all over the board: Rolex debuted a luxe sports watch, GMT complications have been paired with skeletonized dials, and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has gotten a fresh revamp. While many of these are merely wish list-worthy, the simple fact remains: These are the coolest horological masterpieces from Watches and Wonders 2025 (so far).

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked in ‘Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50’

(Audemars Piguet)

The deep, rich blue of the “Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50” shade as created by Audemars Piguet actually dates back to the early 1970s, but here, it gets a modern reworking surrounding an astoundingly cool open-worked movement and dial design. Its self-winding Calibre 3132 movement is about as intricate as it gets, with the price tag to match. $101,100

Rolex Land-Dweller

(Rolex)

Rolex has been an industry benchmark rather than a challenger brand of sorts for years, so when the company decides to put its own spin on an elegant sport-meets-dress watch, the results are definitely eye-catching. The all-new Rolex Land-Dweller comes in crisp 40mm and 36mm editions, each featuring a retooled “Flat Jubilee” bracelet and tasteful design. From $13,900

Panerai Luminor Perpetual Calendar GMT Platinumtech

(Panerai)

Panerai’s watches are trusted by the likes of the Italian Navy SEALs and global sailing outfits worldwide, so innovation in bold fashion is top of mind for the luxe horologist. Its latest ode to the timeless Luminor has a bit of everything going for it, from the use of a proprietary alloy in its design to its main highlight, a semi-skeletonized sapphire dial and a GMT movement thrown in the mix, for good measure. Bells and whistles aplenty make this watch truly special among a slew of Watches and Wonders releases. $67, 600

Bell & Ross BR-03 Black Ceramic Skeleton

(Bell & Ross)

Bell & Ross reinvents the tool watch again, lending a skeletonized design to its signature square case design. The lightweight ceramic timepiece was “heavily inspired by the technical purity and functionality of aviation,” as all Bell & Ross watches tend to be. For monochromatic style that’s anything but boring, trust Bell & Ross $6,700

Tudor Black Bay 58 Master Chronometer

(Tudor)

Tudor watches don’t cut any corners: Its Black Bay has earned “a reputation as an enthusiast’s favorite,” the company notes, and the watch industry at large seems to agree. But Tudor went to the workshop, so to speak, and tinkered with its inner make-up, retrofitting the Black Bay 58 with Master Chronometer certification to go along with its 39mm case size and a vivid burgundy bezel insert and dial. Don’t worry: Its 65-hour power reserve and manufacture Calibre MT5400-U movement still get the job done alongside a stylish new look. $4,600

Hublot Big Bang Unico in Water Blue Sapphire

(Hublot)

Hublot shook up the watch world two decades ago with the debut of the Big Bang, an impressive feat in the world of luxury sport watches to this day. And then, about a decade ago, Hublot introduced colored sapphire fabrication to its most famous silhouette, resulting in 2025’s special-edition take on the Big Bang. It’s a toast to two decades of what the company calls “the first truly iconic watch of the 21st century.” $138,000

IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber Tourbillon Skeleton XPL

(IWC)

IWC pilot’s watches are tailormade to take to the skies, but even that lofty mantle gets an impressive update with the latest edition of the Big Pilot’s Watch. Handsome and intimidating, proprietary SPRIN-g PROTECT technology defends its tourbillon construction against shocks, while its mechanics are visible through skeletonized plates, bridges and rotor.

A Ceratanium case and crown pair nicely with a black patterned rubber strap in ultra-sleek, bold fashion. And although the price is enough to make you look twice, it’s no typo: The latest from IWC should prove worth every penny. $185,000