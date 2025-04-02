Rolex Launches Land-Dweller Sport Watch

Rolex also debuted an updated GMT-Master II at Geneva’s Watches & Wonders.

(Rolex)

The heavy hitters of the watch world are gathered in Geneva this week at Watches and Wonders 2025 to unveil a slew of the best luxury timepieces on the planet, and leave it to Rolex to kick things off with a bang — and an impressive new sport watch to challenge the market, no less.

(Rolex)

The all-new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller, available in 40mm and 36mm designs for dressy, crisp and effortlessly luxurious style, offers a more streamlined take on the sport watch, compared to, say, the bulk of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Rolex was expected by experts to lean into the functionality of its professional sports watches and perhaps its racing-oriented timepieces, and the Land-Dweller offers an elegant happy medium between the two.

(Rolex)

Both iterations use the company’s retooled “Flat Jubilee” bracelet, while both the 36mm and 40mm editions are offered in a variety of materials, including Everose Gold, White Rolesor, and Platinum. The effect is classically Rolex, with a refined flair.

(Rolex)

Billed by the watchmaker as offering a “contemporary design,” the dial of the timepiece gets an intricate, new laser-cut honeycomb reworking, with index hour markers and luminescent numerals at 6 and 9-o’clock (inspired by the Air King from Rolex, among others). The utility of the watch is bolstered by a 3-o’clock date window, and the overall sleek look of the watch is amped up by the “harmonious design” of the integrated bracelet.

(Rolex)

The new Rolex calibre 7135 automatic movement, inspired by the company’s 7140 movement, boasts a 66-hour power reserve, while the bracelet closes with a “crownclasp” feature for a further sleek effect alongside its precise inner workings.

(Rolex)

Pricing starts at about $13,900 via authorized Rolex retailers for the sporty-yet-dressy watch, made all the better by a campaign featuring tennis legend Roger Federer. On the heels of adding Leonardo DiCaprio to its roster as its latest Rolex Testimonee, the company also debuted a covetable host of additional watches at the famed luxury watch expo, including a new take on the Oyster Perpetual, the refined Rolex 1908 and an especially impressive update to the Rolex GMT Master-II.

(Rolex)

The GMT Master-II notably makes use of the company’s first-ever Cerachrom dial, which nicely accents the green-and-black two-tone bezel, another Rolex hallmark. The 70-hour power reserve of the GMT automatic calibre 3285 movement makes the watch tick, while 18-karat white gold design details throughout “exhibit unparalleled continuity,” the company said.

(Rolex)

The watchmaker also noted that the green of the two-tone bezel and the Cerachrom dial “echo each other perfectly,” an enticing prospect that drives home the point that the newest Rolex GMT-Master retails for a grail-worthy $46,750. With more watch launches on the horizon this week, it remains to be seen what other watchmakers will land with a splash, but Rolex has assuredly kicked things off with a statement all its own.