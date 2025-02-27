Leonardo DiCaprio Is The New Face Of Rolex

The famed actor, philanthropist and activist is the latest “Testimonee” for the iconic watch brand.

(Rolex)

If rising to the occasion could be defined by the watch on one’s wrist, Rolex might take place of pride among Swiss watchmakers. The same could perhaps be said of Leonardo DiCaprio, game-changing actor, environmental activist and now, the newest face of the famed horology company.

The “Hollywood icon and climate champion” was introduced with minimal fanfare by Rolex earlier this week as he joined the Rolex family, a fitting meeting of the minds given that the actor is a longtime fan of the Rolex Daytona (among other timepieces). And yet, GQ notes Rolex partnerships “typically go beyond strapping the newest timepieces to their famous partners’ wrists,” calling out DiCaprio’s own nonprofit, founded in 1998 (the publication also notes the actor wore a “Zenith” Daytona as far back as the 1990s).

The watchmaker noted DiCaprio is “renowned for his transformative performances and his tireless advocacy for environmental causes,” noting that “DiCaprio’s efforts are guided by his desire to inspire and bring about meaningful change.”

British GQ, meanwhile, called the appointment “a major flex,” placing him alongside the likes of directors James Cameron and Martin Scorsese, plus tennis icons Coco Gauff and Roger Federer, not to mention golfing legend Tiger Woods. DiCaprio takes center stage (to a degree) in the new Rolex “Reach for the crown” campaign, reprising his 2013 titular role as Jay Gatsby. Enthusiasts quickly spotted the Easter egg, placed in conjunction with the actor joining the Rolex roster.

(Rolex Daytona “Racing” Reference 116509/Courtesy of SwissWatchExpo)

DiCaprio himself has been known to sport the Rolex Daytona “Racing” Reference 116509, which retails on the secondary market for as much as $35,000-plus. The move is a significant one befitting both the timepiece masters at Rolex and the award-winning creative, said Paul Altieri, CEO of luxury watch resale site Bob’s Watches. “Rolex doesn’t follow trends; it defines them,” he told Maxim. “And Leonardo DiCaprio? He’s been doing that for decades—on screen, on red carpets, and now, on his wrist. DiCaprio has spent his career chasing excellence, not clout.”

His role as a Rolex Testimonee goes far beyond the watch world, Altieri noted. “A Rolex on his wrist isn’t about status—it’s about legacy,” he added, noting that “from Wall Street to Hollywood to the far corners of the world fighting for the planet, DiCaprio wears time the way Rolex makes it—without compromise.” The partnership seems a perfect match for an esteemed watchmaker and an esteemed actor, so keep an eye out for much more from both Leo and Rolex in the months and years ahead.