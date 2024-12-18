These Were The Hottest Rolex Watches Of 2024

The Rolex “Root Beer,” “Pepsi” and “Polar” models all made waves in 2024, according to a leading luxury watch expert.

The chase for the latest and greatest never seems to wane in the watch world, and good luck getting your hands on a covetable Rolex model: New data from luxury watch resale marketplace Bob’s Watches shows that three “nickname” watches from the venerable Swiss watchmaker just surged in popularity.

(Rolex GMT Master II in "Root Beer"/Courtesy of Bob's Watches)

The Rolex GMT Master II in “Root Beer,” the Rolex “Pepsi” GMT Master II and the frosty Rolex Explorer Oyster Perpetual “Polar,” as watch fanatics have lovingly dubbed the trendy timepieces, all experienced triple-digit trend growth last year, according to the latest year-end report from Bob’s Watches, who analyzed data from 2020 to 2024.

(Rolex GMT-Master II "Pepsi"/Courtesy of Bob's Watches)

The “Root Beer” model in particular saw 2024 growth of 433%, while the “Pepsi” saw a 134.8% boost, and demand for the “Polar” spiked by 157%, “showcasing its rising appeal,” Bob’s Watches noted. Previously popular styles like the “Hulk” saw “flat growth in 2024 after moderate increases in previous years,” the marketplace noted.

Of a whopping surge in interest for the two-tone “Root Beer” GMT, Bob’s Watches CEO Paul Altieri said the style “has become an absolute favorite among collectors and first-time buyers alike,” noting that “its warm two-tone combination of Everose gold and stainless steel, paired with the distinctive brown and black bezel, strikes a perfect balance between vintage charm and modern luxury.”

(Rolex Oyster Perpetual Explorer "Polar"/Courtesy of Bob's Watches)

Watch market data already shows that the Rolex “Pepsi” GMT Master II was among two Rolex watches to increase in value last year, a trend not likely to slow down soon. And for good measure, the Rolex Submariner was the most coveted luxury watch of 2023, and to say the buzz continues to build for other Rolex models is likely an understatement.

The red-and-blue bezel of the “Pepsi” model, long a jealousy-inducing favorite for collectors, holds special appeal even in 2024, Altieri said, observing that “we’ve seen a resurgence in demand as collectors seek timeless designs with historical significance,” adding that “the ‘Pepsi’ represents a piece of Rolex history, and its versatility appeals to both seasoned collectors and everyday wearers.”

The Polar experienced a noticeable spike in interest in 2024, “likely driven by its clean, crisp white dial and its connection to the adventurous spirit of the Explorer II collection,” Altieri said. “It’s a watch that stands out without being overly flashy, making it an ideal choice for those who value subtle sophistication,” adding that “the ‘Polar’ resonates with modern buyers who are looking for a timepiece that reflects both rugged durability and refined elegance.”

Investing in a luxury watch in general appears to be a safe bet, even in times of economic uncertainty: For instance, the Omega Speedmaster has proven a more valuable investment than gold in recent decades, according to recent data. But for ravenous collectors, it’s a trio of “color scheme” Rolex watches that continue to enchant wrist game enthusiasts everywhere: If you’re lucky, maybe the time will come to add one to your own collection next year.