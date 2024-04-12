Rolex Reveals Covetable New Styles At Watches And Wonders

Including an 18-karat gold Deepsea.

Plenty of the finest luxury watch brands on the market make a big splash during the luxury watch extravaganza that is Watches and Wonders, but few do it quite like Rolex. The legendary timekeeping giant debuted a slew of enviable wrist game candy, including an impressive Rolex Deepsea .

(Rolex)

The launch is among many that caught the eyes of watch enthusiasts and experts. Paul Altieri, founder and CEO of luxury watch resale market Bob’s Watches, trumpeted the arrival as a momentous occasion.

“Given that the Deepsea is Rolex’s most capable professional dive watch, everyone assumed that we would see a gold Sea-Dweller long before Rolex would make a precious metal version of the Deepsea,” Altieri told Maxim.

(Rolex)

Altieri added that the watch (which weighs in at well over half a pound and boasts a striking bright blue lacquer dial ” immediately claims the top spot as Rolex’s most luxurious dive watch.”

(Rolex)

In keeping with its penchant for high-performing GMT watches, Rolex also introduced two new additions to its Rolex GMT-Master II line, either on an Oystersteel or jubilee bracelet.

Notably, the watch features a black-and-grey 24-hour ceramic bezel and platinum-coated numerals.

Altieri noted that the release takes its cues from yellow gold and two-tone GMT models released at last year’s Watches and Wonders, adding that the latest reference “offers the most understated appearance among all of the current-production stainless steel GMT-Master II watches.”

(Rolex)

The 1908 line of elegant Rolex dress watches is also bolstered in impressive fashion on the heels of last year’s duo of releases in white gold and 18-karat yellow gold, something Altieri monitored closely.

(Rolex)

“we all had a feeling that additional models and material options would eventually be added to the lineup, and the appearance of the platinum ref. 52506 takes the 1908 collection to the next level of exclusivity,” Altieri said.

Altieri noted that the ice blue dial (an exclusive feature for Rolex platinum watch models) speaks to the idea that the newest Rolex dress watch “offers a classical elegance that we seldom see in Rolex’s modern catalog.”

(Rolex)

Rolex also continued to put a fresh, new spin on tried-and-true models, including the traditionally sporty Daytona line. The new Rolex Cosmograph Daytona goes all-in with an 18-karat white gold and monochrome mother-of-pearl dial option specifically, along with 18-karat yellow gold and 18-karat Everose gold options.

In spite of its sporting roots, Altieri notes that “the collection has historically been packed full of highly luxurious executions of the model.

(Rolex)

Altieri added that the latest Rolex diamond-set models “continue a long tradition of ultra-luxurious Daytona watches, and they expand upon the new generation of the Cosmograph Daytona that was just unveiled last year.”

New takes on the Rolex Sky-Dweller and Rolex Day-Date round out the latest enviable offering, and it’s clear once again that Rolex has planted a flag in the ground with a statement-making week at Watches and Wonders.