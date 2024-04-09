Hublot Debuts Luxe New Timepieces At Watches And Wonders 2024

The swiss brand’s Watches and Wonders lineup is led by a sapphire blue Big Bang that retails for $171,000.

As if a slew of new watches dropping earlier this year at LVMH Watch Week wasn’t enough, Hublot has upped the ante even further to jumpstart the biggest event of the year in the luxury watch world. The world’s top watchmakers and horology, experts flock to Geneva for Watches and Wonders, where the motto seems to be “Go big or go home.”

The offering is led by the Big Bang MP-11 14-Day Power Reserve, a stunner of a watch with an insanely high power reserve (as the name implies) that retails for a very cool $171,000—still over $100,000 less than the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Régulateur, a fellow Watches and Wonders attendee.

That particular timepiece, available in a striking sapphire blue for the first time (in a change of pace for the watchmaker) uses a seven-barrel vertical and coaxial design to achieve its timekeeping prowess without going overboard on size.

Hublot notes that the timepiece and its technology “remains the pinnacle of inventiveness in watchmaking,” complete with a specially made 90-degree transmission to hit its impressive power reserve limit.

Hublot has also debuted a wide array of updates to its Big Bang Unico line, including new editions in vivid orange and dark green ceramic (both clock in at 42mm, and the orange edition retails for $29,600).

The Dark Green Ceramic version boasts a 72-hour power reserve and the Unico 2 Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement within its polished, colorful case.

The horologist also updated its Spirit of Big Bang line with High Jewelry dials and finishes, not unlike its intricate and ultra-luxe Hublot Classic Fusion High Jewelry, released last fall.

The five-day power reserve of the precisely crafted Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon in a vivid Carbon Orange, meanwhile, showcases the company’s penchant for bold style mixed with attention to detail, with a $105,000 price tag to match.

The Big Bang Unico Ice Bang, an E-commerce exclusive, delivers iced-out style in a sleek black package, complete with a $24,100 suggested retail price (One imagines prized Hublot collectors will shell out in a hurry for such an exclusive release.)

And for those who favor something slightly more understated in terms of case size, yet no less elegant and eye-catching, a series of 29mm watches via the Classic Fusion line arrives. They debut in a vast array of materials and builds, from Titanium to King Gold Racing Grey.

The precision, style and bold luxury of Watches And Wonders 2024 is just getting underway, so expect more big waves from the world’s top watchmakers throughout this week.