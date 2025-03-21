What To Expect At Watches & Wonders 2025, According To Experts

Bob’s Watches and SwissWatchExpo experts offer their thoughts on the next wave of luxury watch trends.

(Bob’s Watches)

All eyes in the luxury watch universe will turn to Switzerland next month for the 2025 edition of Watches and Wonders, and top experts from the likes of Bob’s Watches foresee massive launches (plenty unexpected) from the likes of Rolex and more. Paul Altieri, watch expert and CEO of Bob’s Watches, sees some potentially momentous releases on the horizon for Rolex, which raised watch prices earlier this year and appears poised to offer a slew of updates to the classics. Of note, Altieri sees one Rolex model as ripe for an refresh: The GMT-Master, due to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

(Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi”/Courtesy of Bob’s Watches)

“Rolex has a golden opportunity—perhaps literally—to honor its legacy with a special edition model,” Altieri exclusively told Maxim, adding that “Rolex has a history of marking milestones with precious metal releases, such as the 2023 platinum Daytona for its 60th anniversary. The new release come in one of two stylish models, he mused: “A white gold or Everose gold ‘New Coke’ GMT-Master II would be a fitting tribute, seamlessly blending nostalgia with modern craftsmanship.”

(Bob’s Watches)

For a watchmaker known for its blend of form and function, dressy elegance and sport-ready utility (and for a watchmaker that just signed Leonardo DiCaprio as its latest ambassador), the opportunity exists to update its lineup of sport watches, Altieri added.

(Rolex)

He called out styles like the 2023 release of the Yachmaster-II, which “signaled Rolex’s growing commitment to lightweight, high-performance materials in its professional sports watches,” focusing on the potential for using titanium in other models. “Expanding RLX titanium to the Submariner or Sea-Dweller would be a logical progression, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to innovation in extreme environments,” Altieri said.

(Rolex Daytona/SwissWatchExpo)

The prospect of updating the iconic Rolex Daytona also intrigues Altieri, who noted that Tag Heuer now reigns supreme as the official timekeeping sponsor of Formula 1. But will the Rolex Daytona continue to make its mark in the motorsports and timekeeping world? “Formula 1 may have switched lanes to TAG Heuer, but Rolex won’t be lifting off the gas,” Altieri said, speculating that Rolex could “double down on its racing pedigree—think endurance legends, high-octane colorways, and a nod to the circuits that made it iconic. Because while F1 timing deals come and go, the Daytona’s connection to motorsport is built for the long haul.”

(Rolex/Courtesy of SwissWatchExpo)

Elsewhere, more broad trends at play could influence releases from some of the top timepiece manufacturers on the planet, said Eugene Tutunikov, CEO of SwissWatchExpo. “2025 is a year of rebirth for watches. I’m seeing a powerful blend of nostalgia and innovation, where the classics — those vintage pieces that defined eras — are getting a fresh, modern twist,” Tutunikov told Maxim, calling out the Neo-Vintage Renaissance in the watch world.

(WatchProUSA/Courtesy of Watches and Wonders)

Everything from fabrication to color is at play this year, Tutunikov added. “The new materials, bold colors, and sleek, ultra-thin designs we’re seeing today are a testament to where the industry is headed,” he said. “And, let’s be clear—these aren’t just watches, they’re stories, they’re statements. They’re not just about keeping time—they’re about making an impression.”

(Girard-Perregaux’s latest meteorite watch/Courtesy of Girard-Perregaux)

And it’s hard not to make an impression in your wrist game with some of the potential timepieces the watch expert sees on the horizon, adding that “bold colors and textures, featuring deep greens, rich purples, and unexpected materials like meteorite and aventurine dials” could be in play for the world’s top luxury watchmakers. Tutunikov noted that “these materials elevate the watch from being just a functional accessory to a piece of art.”

While watch experts have a general idea of what to expect from the world’s largest luxury watch showing, there’s ultimately no telling what might be in store, Altieri said. “Every April, the watch world holds its breath as Geneva unveils what’s next—will it be a quiet refinement or a groundbreaking complication?” he mused. “Predictions swirl, speculation runs wild, but as always with Rolex, the truth remains elusive… until it doesn’t.”