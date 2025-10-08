Rolex’s Watchmaking Heritage And Bold Future Celebrated In Coffee Table Book

“The Watch Book Rolex–The Next Generation” follows up “The Watch Book Rolex” from luxury publisher teNeues.

If there’s any watch brand worth celebrating in a wide array of handsome photo books, it’s Rolex. With the history and heritage to match, publisher teNeues is set to deliver another enviable volume with The Watch Book Rolex – The Next Generation.

And if what’s past is prologue, then Rolex has stories in spades worth telling. In a year that’s already seen the celebration of the Oyster Perpetual in the second-ever officially authorized Rolex volume, watch enthusiasts should make room in their study and on their coffee table (perhaps the next best thing to having a Rolex is being able to add one to a wish list, with stunning photos to match).

Set for publication in the U.S. on October 14th, the tome serves as the follow-up to the acclaimed The Watch Book Rolex, this time promising “more style, more pop culture, more adventure,” across 256 pages, complete with eye-popping photos, Rolex lore aplenty and text from Rolex expert and author Gisbert L. Brunner.

Spanning the illustrious history of the brand dating back to its 1926 introduction of the first-ever chronometer-certified watch, The Watch Book Rolex – The Next Generation will focus both on amplified visuals and a richer color palette in the book, along with Rolex’s quest to reach a wider, younger audience.

As the publisher notes, “this latest volume honors the brand’s heritage while capturing its bold stride into the future,” with a focus on its most popular models (including the Oyster Perpetual and Rolex GMT-Master II), as well as the “iconic flair of the Daytona” and the “exploratory spirit of the Submariner,” all the while looking at topics ranging from the market for a vintage Rolex to the brand’s evolution over time into both a symbol of high-performance timekeeping and utterly impeccable style.

The volume also promises to dive into the contemporary legacy of Rolex, including its association with James Bond, while the publisher notes the special-edition book is being released with the support of the watchmaker itself and its CEO. The volume also comes with its own luxurious slipcase, and it’s certainly clear that The Watch Book Rolex – The Next Generation is another example of the watchmaker’s shining legacy (a legacy worth covering in text and visuals, no doubt). FindThe Watch Book Rolex – The Next Generation starting October 14th at Amazon and through teNeues.