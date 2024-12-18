These Nike Air Force 1 & Air Max 95 Sneakers Were Designed By Graffiti Legend Stash

Nike’s first-ever sneaker collab with an artist is making a comeback.

Famed New York graffiti artist Stash, whose work has been exhibited alongside canvases by pop art icons Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, is getting his signature Nike silhouettes revised and reissued. Stash’s first Nike designs actually marked the sneaker giant’s first collab with any non-athlete, making his first takes on the Air Max 95 and Air Force 1 Low extremely desirable. GQ points you that you’ll pay a minimum of $300 for an original pair, but rare versions can fetch up to $5,000.

The more expensive of the two 2024 silhouettes is the Air Max 95, priced at $200. Staying fairly faithful to the original colorway (with the exception of grays), the layered upper is dressed in a blend of bluish tones including Midnight Navy, Obsidian, Midnight Fog, Varsity Royal and Harbor Blue. There are a couple of minor updates, such as a mixing of real and synthetic leathers into the textile blend and the zippered tongue featuring swappable hook and loop patches. The most notable departure is the exposed webbing lace loops that feed through open layers, rather than hiding beneath the upper.

The Air Force 1 Low x Stash, priced at $160, features similar hues, although they’re layered from toe to heel instead of sole to ankle. Like the original, there’s Soft Grey nubuck and textured Harbor Blue textiles with Varsity Royal and Midnight Navy accents, but an updated combo of stitching and fused overlays smooths out the seams. Stash’s signature is also embroidered on the tongue label, but the flashiest element might be the platinum-lined graffiti insoles

You can still find the Stash x Air Force 1 Low and Air Max 95 on Nike’s webstore in limited sizes, but more variety is available on the aftermarket.