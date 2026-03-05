These Otherworldly Aviators Were Inspired By The ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse

A revamped take on the first sunglasses ever worn on the Moon.

(American Optical)

It’s a safe bet that when a piece of gear can go to the Moon and come back to Earth in one piece. it’s got a legacy worth adding to your everyday carry, and so it goes with the new American Optical ‘Blood Moon’ Sunglasses. While the blood moon and its total lunar eclipse passed by in a flash earlier this week, these retooled frames are still up for grabs.

(American Optical)

Released by Huckberry and joining a full collection of American Optical sunglasses, the frames are also available in a limited run of 999 units, perhaps a perfect sign to stock up on stylish shades ahead of the return of sunny days.

Delivered in a limited-edition box celebrating the “infinite legacy” of the American Optical Pilot Sunglasses, the eye-catching frames add a rugged edge to a style trusted in some of the most extreme conditions in the universe. And as Huckberry notes, it’s but the latest chapter in the heritage of the famed American company. “American Optical has been supplying this country with premium quality eyewear since before Edison invented the light bulb,” the retailer said.

(American Optical)

The style became the first sunglass silhouette to go to the Moon on July 20, 1969, while the revamped 2026 edition joins last year’s lunar-themed Original Pilot Blue Moon Limited Edition. Those icy-blue frames were called “the start of a new tradition—one that honored our role in space exploration while giving collectors something rare, meaningful, and built to last,” American Optical said in a brand blog post trumpeting the latest special-edition release.

(American Optical)

The legacy of the made-in-America eyewear brand is almost staggering in its scope, with the American Optical Saratoga Sunglasses also remaining eternally stylish back on Planet Earth as JFK’s shades of choice in the 1960s. And with rich red lenses inspired by the latest lunar eclipse, the American Optical Blood Moon Sunglasses are seemingly poised to claim their own place in modern eyewear history. Serialized temples and a contrasting “AO” logo contrast handsomely with the matte black armor “eclipse” finish of the frames, a nod to a rare moment in the celestial skies.

(American Optical)

The series and its many nods to the prominent American Optical role in lunar exploration appears poised to continue. As American Optical sagely notes, “if Blue Moon was the beginning, Blood Moon is the next phase in the orbit.” And with an agreeable retail price of $265, it remains to be seen how long this piece of wearable, functional history will stick around. Your eyewear rotation deserves an update accordingly.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.