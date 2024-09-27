This Fashionable Photo Book Goes Undercover With The Origins Of ‘James Bond Style’

The superspy’s enviable wardrobe has featured Tom Ford suits and a stylish rotation of Omega watches.

Daniel Craig SKYFALL. (Courtesy of James Bond Indicia © 1962-2022 Danjaq and MGM)

There’s a true air of timeless, classic style in the world of the most famous secret agent on the planet: Bond, James Bond. Luxury book publisher Assouline is set to celebrate that world in the most fitting way possible, with the release of James Bond Style on October 5th.

(Photography by Jonathan Olley; SPECTRE 2 © 2015 Danjaq, LLC, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. and Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All Rights Reserved./Courtesy of Assouline)

That the release takes place on James Bond Day is a fitting tribute to the iconic super spy, and the volume joins Assouline’s 007-centric 2023 tome James Bond Destinations. Text hails from Academy-Award-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming, who worked on five Bond films, while the volume itself covers all 26 thrilling James Bond movies.

(Assouline)

A cadre of costume designers, along with the men who’ve played Bond, offer exclusive insights and access into the making of arguably the most covetable wardrobe on the big screen, which lately features suiting and sunglasses from the likes of Tom Ford, plus an enviable rotation of Omega watches.

‘No Time to Die’ / Courtesy EON Productions

Intriguing facts and figures abound in the volume itself. For instance: No fewer than 33 bespoke Tom Ford tuxedos were made for Daniel Craig in No Time To Die, while Prada fabricated twenty dresses for Olga Kurylenko in underrated 2008 film Quantum of Solace. The publisher notes that “no book in history has chronicled the sartorial aspect of the Bond franchise as comprehensively,” with plenty of jealousy-inducing outfits on display in the lush text.

(Photography by Bert Cann; DR. NO © 1962 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved./Courtesy of Assouline)

Of the text, which flows in chronological order across the decades and each iteration of the MI6 spy, the publisher said that “these anecdotes reveal the sheer scale of the business that is Bond style,” and follows on the heels of last year’s bestseller chronicling the many iconic destinations of James Bond himself. For $120 starting next week, a glimpse into the world of 007 is yours to take.