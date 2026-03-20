Jacob & Co.’s ‘Billionaire Double Tourbillon’ Watch Celebrates 40 Years Of Bling

The $3.4 million limited-edition timepiece is the first to feature Jacob the Jeweler’s patented new “Angel Cut” diamonds.

(Jacob & Co.)

Some women get diamonds for their anniversary, but Angela Arabo, the wife of the man who has spent 40 years blending high jewelry with haute horology under his Jacob & Co. brand, got the kind of gift only “Jacob the Jeweler” could give: a proprietary and patented diamond shape dubbed the “Angel Cut.”

In addition to celebrating the couple’s 37 years of marriage and 40 years since Jacob & Co.’s founding, the Angel Cut, which made its debut on the Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut seen here, serves the more technical purpose of maximizing light return with minimal weight loss. Traditional round brilliant cuts require the sacrifice of a substantial amount of diamond to achieve optimal light return, and rectangular step cuts suffer from the opposite problem. The Angel Cut’s proportions, angles, and transitions were designed specifically to maximize yield while “preserving the elegance” of rectangular stones.

(Jacob & Co.)

At its center lies a distinctive lozenge-shaped table, set within a stepped rectangular outline with cut corners. According to Jacob & Co., this signature geometry directs, modulates, and returns light in a controlled way that results in a “luminous field with reduced extinction, softened contrast, and a more continuous glow” across the diamond’s surface.

(Jacob & Co.)

“It took two full years of refinement to bring the Angel Cut to life,” Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo said in a statement. “We were not interested in creating another variation on an existing theme. It had to be a true invention—something more versatile, more radiant, and more refined. The fact that the cut has 37 facets, coinciding with 37 years of marriage with my wife Angela, gave it an even deeper meaning for me personally. For our 40th anniversary, we wanted to introduce something genuinely new, but also something with soul.”

(Jacob & Co.)

The horological canvas on which the Angel Cut debuts is the Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut, a member of Jacob & Co.’s “Billionaire” collection of superlatively iced-out watches, including the $20 million “Billionaire Timeless Treasure” featuring 425 ultra-rare yellow diamonds. The Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut begins with a chunky 54mm white gold case set with 98 Angel Cut diamonds totaling 51.13 carats. Another 88 Angel Cut diamonds blend with baguette cut stones on the dial, framing the twin tourbillon apertures while providing near-perfect internal reflection and strong upward light return. In total, the watch features 298 white diamonds weighing in at 79 carats. The especially radiant face covers the JCAM50 hand-wound caliber, a movement composed of 460 components and defined by two flying tourbillons positioned at 12 and 6 o’clock.

(Jacob & Co.)

“The Billionaire has always been our most uncompromising expression of watchmaking and gem-setting,” says Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob & Co. “Launching the Angel Cut within this platform was a deliberate decision. When you develop a patented cut designed to redefine how a diamond interacts with light, it deserves a stage of equal intensity. The Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut is not simply about rarity or carat weight. It is about invention, precision, symmetry, and the confidence to establish a new standard.” Limited to just 18 pieces, the Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut marks more than an anniversary. It marks a new chapter for Jacob & Co., one in which the House moves beyond historic cuts to define its own legacy in light.

Limited to 18 examples priced at $3.4 million each, the Jacob & Co. Billionaire Double Tourbillon Angel Cut is available to purchase upon inquiry here.