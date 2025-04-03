This Lightweight Blazer From Huckberry & Relwen Is A Perfect Spring Style Move

A tailored, go-anywhere blazer that’s as stylish as it is functional.

(Huckberry)

There’s a welcome shift in the air as spring speeds by on the calendar, starting perhaps first and foremost with your tailoring rotation. Gone are the heavy wools and flannels of winter, replaced ideally with a lightweight, versatile jacket: A blazer not unlike the fan-favorite Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer as sold by Huckberry. If it’s effortless cool and distinct style you seek, the famed retailer seems to say, you’ve come to the right place.

(Huckberry)

The retailer, best known for its rugged mix of waxed jackets, durable denim, handsome leather boots and everyday carry essentials, also strikes the right balance between formal, fashionable and versatile. While Huckberry can go full-on outdoors-y and workwear-inspired (as with its recent Flint and Tinder hooded waxed jacket), it also boasts an array of tastefully tailored options. And the latest and greatest blazer from Ohio-based Relwen (an outfit that often draws inspiration from heritage military styles) walks that same delicate line, basing its blazer off old-school hunting jackets.

(Huckberry)

When it comes to the top-selling Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer, that means details that nod to throwback shooting jackets, like a throat latch at the collar, along with a notched left lapel and patch pockets for casually cool style. The Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer also boasts supple, durable fabrication: It forgoes the padding found in most every blazer these days, instead using an ultra-lightweight blend of cotton and spandex. To say your next summer wedding or outdoor soiree has met its style match is an understatement, perhaps.

(Huckberry)

The use of cotton sateen interior trim lends a luxe finish to the Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer, priced at under $300 and able to match up quite nicely indeed with Relwen’s equally comfortable, dependable and durable Relwen Flyweight Flex Chinos. For good measure, the easily wearable blazer also pairs well with dark wash or light wash jeans, as well as leather loafers or chukka boots: This stretch cotton blazer can be dressed up or dressed down with ease (we suggest styling it over a T-shirt when you want to project an air of laidback cool).

(Huckberry)

Huckberry calls Relwen’s Flyweight fabric its signature, as it can also be found in stretch chinos and even shorts. The Austin and San Francisco-based retailer notes that Relwen Flyweight fabric is “ike if cotton got a well-earned promotion, adding that the material is “lightweight and breathable, but with a level of stretch and durability all its own.” It’s hard to beat a blazer that puts a spin on the classic style in a fresh, modern way, but the Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer meets the moment in matters of spring and summer style.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.