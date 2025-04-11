Maserati & Giorgetti Join Forces For Italian Furniture Collection & Customized SUV

Rev up your interior design game with this Milan Design Week drop from the Italian automaker.

(Maserati)

Once you’ve acquired a taste for the finer things in life, like the blistering speed and high-minded design of a Maserati convertible, it’s tough to shake the need for that level of excellence in every facet of your life. Such is the allure behind the new Maserati x Giorgetti partnership, recently unveiled at Milan Design Week.

(Maserati)

The famed automaker teamed up with the equally esteemed Italian furniture house on both a line of home furniture and a superb one-of-one Grecale Folgore SUV, which hails from the exclusive (and elusive) Officine Fuoriserie customization program.

(Maserati)

A range of deep-set, time-honored values guide both the collaboration and each company at large, Maserati said, noting that the partnership embodies “meticulous attention to detail, the pursuit of perfection, and the desire to offer unique experiences.”

(Maserati)

It appears there’s certainly much in common between the two, especially the handsome design of Maserati vehicles and the rarified air of Giorgetti furnishings. Maserati says that the unique partnership speaks to a “refined, sophisticated audience that demands uncompromising quality in a dialogue where each brand inspires the other, giving rise to new creative challenges and journeys.”

(Maserati)

Maserati iconography derived from its legendary Trident logo winds its way through the offering, which includes a modular sofa, plus statement-making items like a pouf and a range of coffee tables. Each piece is as much a sculpture as a functional home decor element, not unlike the bold and muscular lines of a fast-moving Maserati ride.

(Maserati)

And the new set of wheels that arrives as part of the distinctive partnership is every bit as appealing and covetable, billed by Maserati as “an expression of “‘rolling tailoring’ celebrating elegance, Italian heritage and passion for details.'” The all-electric one-of-a-kind vehicle comes from Maserati’s new Officine Fuoriserie workshop, featuring copper, grey and black accents throughout, as well as seats upholstered with an exclusive woolly Giorgetti fabrication.

(Maserati)

Stainless steel and wood accents further elevate the utterly impressive set of wheels, while a laser-etched saying celebrates the iconic offering (price upon request), which Maserati says delivers “a final romantic touch to this celebration of Italian excellence.” If an elite level of home decor and a road-ready ride are top of mind, then Maserati and Giorgetti meet the moment in a stellar new partnership.