This Rugged Dickies x Harley-Davidson Collection Is Road-Ready Perfection

The second effort from the legendary motorcycle brand and the workwear company retools fan favorites like the Dickies Eisenhower Jacket.

(Dickies x Harley-Davidson)

If the spirit of the open road speaks to you, then the second edition of the Dickies x Harley-Davidson partnership answers the call in rugged fashion with a set of workwear staples dubbed “Built To Outlast.”

(Dickies x Harley-Davidson)

The collaboration retools time-honored Dickies favorites with a dash of toughness via the iconic motorcycle brand, as the Dickies x Harley-Davidson Collection merges the “enduring spirit of American workwear with the grit of motorcycle culture.” The resulting offering centers around a fresh, hard-wearing outlook on foundational pieces from Dickies’ century-plus heritage, including a new version of the Dickies x H-D Quilted Lined Eisenhower Jacket. The Dickies 874 Work Pant, a staple from the skate park to the auto garage and the shop floor (and lately a favorite of Gen Z and Gen Alpha style aficionados) also gets the Harley-Davidson treatment, while the duo also teamed up on new denim offerings across the collection.

(Dickies x Harley-Davidson)

Dickies knows its way around a buzzed-about collaboration or two, as the iconic workwear giant went the streetwear route with the Dickies x Supreme Fall 2025 drop. That collection offered up a skate-inspired, ‘cool kid-approved’ spin on the company’s legendary workwear classics, and Harley-Davidson borrows heavily from much of that same DNA in the latest spring-focused effort. Industrial heritage across America plays a large part in the collection, as Dickies and Harley-Davidson note that ” every piece reflects the uncompromising mindset shared by workers and riders alike.”

(Dickies x Harley-Davidson)

A boxy, inky blue denim trucker jacket is especially eye-catching and features classic embroidery detailing across the back, while an utterly timeless blue chambray workshirt from Harley-Davidson and Dickies echoes style that might have been found in your grandfather’s workshop.

(Dickies x Harley-Davidson)

The offering (which starts at $49 for a series of vintage-wash T-shirts) also introduces durable double-knee denim work pants and an eye-catching, hard-working denim zip vest. The collection also focuses on sturdy shop shirts and comfortable hoodies fit for bonfires, brewery outings and long days and nights on the road.

(Dickies x Harley-Davidson)

And with the collection’s prized and enduring Eisenhower Jacket retailing for an agreeable $150, the latest from Dickies and Harley-Davidson should expertly blend heritage appeal with modern performance in classic silhouettes. As the two companies note, “the collection brings together Dickies’ trusted durability with Harley-Davidson’s legacy of rebellion.” If that sounds like the ideal way to round out your next weekend road trip ensemble, find the “Built To Outlast” Dickies x Harley-Davidson Collection online at both brands and through select Harley-Davidson dealerships.