This Rugged Dickies x Harley-Davidson Collection Is Road-Ready Perfection
The second effort from the legendary motorcycle brand and the workwear company retools fan favorites like the Dickies Eisenhower Jacket.
If the spirit of the open road speaks to you, then the second edition of the Dickies x Harley-Davidson partnership answers the call in rugged fashion with a set of workwear staples dubbed “Built To Outlast.”
The collaboration retools time-honored Dickies favorites with a dash of toughness via the iconic motorcycle brand, as the Dickies x Harley-Davidson Collection merges the “enduring spirit of American workwear with the grit of motorcycle culture.” The resulting offering centers around a fresh, hard-wearing outlook on foundational pieces from Dickies’ century-plus heritage, including a new version of the Dickies x H-D Quilted Lined Eisenhower Jacket. The Dickies 874 Work Pant, a staple from the skate park to the auto garage and the shop floor (and lately a favorite of Gen Z and Gen Alpha style aficionados) also gets the Harley-Davidson treatment, while the duo also teamed up on new denim offerings across the collection.
Dickies knows its way around a buzzed-about collaboration or two, as the iconic workwear giant went the streetwear route with the Dickies x Supreme Fall 2025 drop. That collection offered up a skate-inspired, ‘cool kid-approved’ spin on the company’s legendary workwear classics, and Harley-Davidson borrows heavily from much of that same DNA in the latest spring-focused effort. Industrial heritage across America plays a large part in the collection, as Dickies and Harley-Davidson note that ” every piece reflects the uncompromising mindset shared by workers and riders alike.”
A boxy, inky blue denim trucker jacket is especially eye-catching and features classic embroidery detailing across the back, while an utterly timeless blue chambray workshirt from Harley-Davidson and Dickies echoes style that might have been found in your grandfather’s workshop.
The offering (which starts at $49 for a series of vintage-wash T-shirts) also introduces durable double-knee denim work pants and an eye-catching, hard-working denim zip vest. The collection also focuses on sturdy shop shirts and comfortable hoodies fit for bonfires, brewery outings and long days and nights on the road.
And with the collection’s prized and enduring Eisenhower Jacket retailing for an agreeable $150, the latest from Dickies and Harley-Davidson should expertly blend heritage appeal with modern performance in classic silhouettes. As the two companies note, “the collection brings together Dickies’ trusted durability with Harley-Davidson’s legacy of rebellion.” If that sounds like the ideal way to round out your next weekend road trip ensemble, find the “Built To Outlast” Dickies x Harley-Davidson Collection online at both brands and through select Harley-Davidson dealerships.