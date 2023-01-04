Score A Zodiac Limited Edition GMT Watch That’s Exclusive To Huckberry

The stealthy all-black watch is limited to just 100 units.

Huckberry

If your New Year’s resolution centers around sleek, rugged style, then you’re in luck: Your newest wrist game upgrade comes courtesy of Huckberry and Zodiac, all the while updating an iconic style.

The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Pro Diver is precisely the sort of exclusive, carefully crafted and well-designed piece you’d expect to find at Huckberry.

Huckberry

After all, modern-meets-classic gear is something of a specialty for the San Francisco and Austin-based retailer, and it doesn’t get more timeless than the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf.

It’s the flagship watch of the 140-year-old manufacturer, with the specs to go the distance.

Huckberry

Indeed, this version of the Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Pro Diver boasts a stainless steel case and a Swiss C125 automatic three-hand movement certified by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute–talk about the proper pedigree for your next watch investment.

Huckberry

Of course, there’s also the fact that this edition of the Super Sea Wolf is based on the brand’s classic Aerospace GMT, devised during the “space race” and boasting a crucial fourth hand for global timekeeping.

As if that wasn’t enough, the dial is designed to function in extreme conditions, whether on land or at sea: Note the use of C3 SuperLuminova luminous paint on the indices and the bezel.

Huckberry

The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf GMT Pro Diver is also helpfully built with 300 meters of water resistance, while the 42mm case diameter should rest nicely on most wrists.

But not all good things can last: This rugged, utilitarian watch is only available for a limited time: Only 100 units are up for grabs online at Huckberry.

Act accordingly to power your wrist game in seriously cool, sleek fashion this winter (and beyond).