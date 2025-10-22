Time Machines: The Watches That Changed The World

“Time Machines – How Watches Shaped the Modern World” celebrates wrist candy from the Rolex Submariner to elegant Audemars Piguet timepieces.

(gestalten/Courtesy of Piaget)

Is finely crafted watchmaking a matter of practicality, or a refined look into the dual worlds of art or science? Perhaps it’s a bit of all three, and that elegant intersection is explored in eye-catching fashion in impressive forthcoming book Time Machines – How Watches Shaped the Modern World (gestalten).

(Viewpoint Studios/Courtesy of gestalten)

Time Machines – How Watches Shaped the Modern World is set to make its international debut on November 11th, charting the course of more than 120 years of horological history (125 years, to be exact). The tome, from luxury publisher gestalten, examines the cultural impact of the most iconic timepieces in watchmaking history, covering everything from their lasting style to their impact on design and engineering (especially engineering).

(gestalten)

Of the lavish 320-page, hardcover and full-color book, the publisher makes the case that “wristwatches are more than instruments of time—they are expressions of craftsmanship, style and identity,” with a selection of legendary models worth celebrating above all else. Working with American-based writers Blake Z. Rong and Sean Paul Lorentzen, German publisher gestalten pairs rich visuals that examine both the watchmaking process and craft as well as the handsome, elegant final product reflected in timepieces like the Cartier Santos-Dumont or the Rolex Submariner.

(Deutsches Uhrenmuseum/Courtesy of gestalten)

The expertly curated volume captures a wide swath of the watch world, from the power of the Submariner to the covetable luxury of the Patek Philippe Nautilus, with stunning companion images to match. As gestalten rightly notes, “these timepieces tell the story of human creativity and precision engineering.” Shifts in technology are also examined in the book, which joins the likes of hotly anticipated new horology volumes like The Watch Book Rolex – The Next Generation (that particular book hails from publisher teNeues).

Zuumy/Shutterstock/Courtesy of gestalten)

The striking volume is sweeping in its scope and should expertly capture a century’s worth of equally sweeping, almost jaw-dropping advancements in the world of fine watch craftsmanship. Available internationally via Amazon for about $84 starting November 11th, gestalten says Time Machines – How Watches Shaped the Modern World is “an essential companion for watch enthusiasts and design lovers alike,” and that sentiment proves accurate with one glance at this covetable horological gem.