Timex Debuts Deepwater Reef 200 Watch In Grade 2 Titanium

Now available in a durable 41mm grade 2 titanium case.

There’s a sweet spot between utility and style when it comes to GMT watches, and the affordable, American-made timepiece maestros at Timex have upped the ante once more with the new Timex Deepwater Reef 200.

The sub-$500 watch ($479, to be precise) joins a growing Timex lineup of GMT watches like the Expedition GMT, bolstering the rotation with a durable 41mm grade 2 titanium case. As the Connecticut-based watchmaker notes, the timepiece blends “resilience and elegance with crucial functions for underwater pursuits.”

A screw-down crown and caseback keep water out of the watch, a critical detail for deep dives that’s engineered to go down 200 meters. As Timex says, the company set out to craft a watch”expertly engineered to venture deeper.”

Tough, anti-reflective sapphire crystal houses a Miyota 8215 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement, while a magnified date window and SuperLuminova markings offer visibility in low-light situations. The watch itself boasts a power reserve of 42 hours, a useful detail for a sub-$500 watch.

A synthetic rubber strap offers the right mix of “durability and style both in and out of the water,” the company says, while the cushioned circular case should rest nicely on most wrists. Contrasting green markings on the unidirectional bezel further offer utility and dependability. And at just $479, the newest Timex titanium GMT is a downright steal for adventures into the deep.