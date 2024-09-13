The Timex Expedition GMT Titanium Automatic Is Built For World Travel

The titanium GMT’s automatic movement allows for dual time zone tracking thanks to a bright yellow fourth hand.

Watches built with a laundry list of specs needn’t break the bank, and they can even defy convention by blending the rugged with the stylish. Such is the case with the new Timex Expedition GMT Titanium Automatic, yet another timepiece from the famed American watchmaker that punches above its weight.

Billed by the Connecticut company as an “alluring” new release, the watch expands the brand’s Expedition North line with crucial touches designed for global travel. Chief among them is its GMT build: The Japanese automatic movement allows for dual time zone tracking thanks to a bright yellow fourth hand.

The movement rests within a durable, true titanium and shock-resistant 41mm case finished off with a screw-down crown for added protection. The century-plus-old timekeeping flagship noted the new release is “incredibly tough yet lightweight and comfortable on the wrist.” It joins a host of recent launches from the watchmaker, including a covetable Huckberry x Timex Automatic Field Watch.

The outdoor-ready Expedition North line is nicely complemented by retro releases like the Q Timex Collection, yet another nod to a resurgence from Timex that stretches back nearly a decade. In terms of functionality, the new Expedition North GMT Automatic is no slouch, boasting 200 meters of water resistance and some added design detailing via a transparent caseback.

Its scratch-resistant sapphire crystal features enhanced visibility thanks to an anti-reflective coating, while luminescent hands and markers (and that visually striking GMT hand) improve legibility even further. A textured bezel adds stylish appeal atop a cushioned case, while the date window ensures you’re never too far off track, no matter where in the world you happen to be.

Replete with a bevy of helpful features and a highly durable design (including a quick-release silicone strap made with versatility in mind), the Timex Expedition North GMT Automatic packs a serious punch, not unlike a slew of Timex releases.

Functionality and heritage style meet the sort of utility needed for the globetrotting modern man, and what’s even better is the agreeable price tag: The Timex Expedition GMT Titanium Automatic can be found online for $549. Your next trip abroad just met the perfect watch for the moment.