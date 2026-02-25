Timex Expands Waterbury Line With Sleek New Chronograph

An exceptional blend of elegance and affordability in a road-ready timepiece.

If any brand has laid claim to perfecting the right mix of affordability and style in the watch world across the past decade, it just might be Timex. Its classic-meets-modern lineup gets a new member with covetable good looks via the latest Timex Waterbury Heritage Chronograph release.

It’s but the latest in an impressive multi-year run for the affordable American watchmaker, be it the Pulp Fiction “Red Vega” watch release, a collaborative auto-inspired watch made with Huckberry or any number of stylish Timex x Todd Snyder timepieces. Priced at a highly affordable $349 for its stainless steel iteration (or $299 for a brown leather textured strap option), the Timex Waterbury Heritage Chronograph “combines modern functionality with timeless design,” the watchmaker noted.

With chic good looks to rival any number of other far more expensive, contrasting ‘panda dial’-style watches, the elegant Timex Waterbury Heritage Chronograph also takes on a rich shade of Tiffany-inspired blue that bears a striking resemblance to the Tudor Black Bay Chrono in Turquoise, for instance. It also boasts highly useful functionality, including its chrono design to track elapsed time and the black tachymeter bezel to track average speed.

Its 39mm stainless steel case (billed as “robust” by Timex) gets a vertical brushed finish, while the ice-blue dial of this elegant-yet-sporty watch is topped with a domed K1 anti-reflective mineral glass crystal for durability. In addition to luminous hands for added visibility, Timex notes that its “applied indices and intricate detailing on the crown and pushers add a refined touch.” For good measure, the watch includes the Waterbury lineup logo, along with an authoritative “Est. In 1854” statement on the crisp, eye-catching dial.

Along with its sport-inspired and versatile brushed and polished stainless steel bracelet, the watch also boasts an auto-inspired leather strap option, while Timex notes “versatility is key,” as the stainless-steel link option features self-adjustable links.

The handsome Timex Waterbury Heritage Chronograph timepiece joins a slew of recent Timex releases, including a new version of the Timex Marlin Quartz Chronograph and a series of dive-ready Harborside Coast watches with vivid two-tone bezel options aplenty. The Timex Atelier line also promises refined style and elevated design at incredibly affordable prices. For a remarkable amount of bang for your buck and variety in your wrist game, look no further than Timex and the new Waterbury Heritage Chronograph.