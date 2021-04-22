Timex Gets Black and Blue with Updated M79 Watch

Timex

We’re more than used to an all-American watch brand playing off its renowned heritage to produce some of the coolest and most affordable watches on the market. But what happens when the brand heads across the pond to team up with Denmark’s NN07? A very stylish Timex x NN07 M79 Watch, that’s what happens.

The M79 by Timex is already favorite of fans of the brand, one that the Connecticut-based watchmaker has updated and improved over the years with a 21-jewel automatic movement and an exhibition caseback.

The new Timex x NN07 M79 Watch gives the sporty timepiece a shot in the arm by way of co-branding and plenty more. Keep a weather eye out, because it’ll officially be available for purchase on April 29.

The bezel is done up in a crisp blue and also makes use of NN07’s blue-dot symbol in place of the typical 7’o-clock dial marking. And since NN07 (the NN stands for “No Nationality”) was founded in 2007, the watch launch is limited to 777 pieces.

The fact that it retails for a very agreeable $299 (at Nordstrom, Timex, NN07.com and end Clothing, among other retailers) is like blue frosting on top of a very cool cake. The bezel itself rotates, ideal for tracking darn near anything you want, while the timepiece’s woven bracelet is a retro touch we appreciate.

If you’re seeking a watch to give your typical navy polo-tan chinos ensemble, or if you want to add some an understated flash to a khaki cotton summer suit, this is the affordable timepiece you need.

Heck, the great thing about any Timex watch (but especially the Timex x NN07 M79) is that you can wear it with just about anything you want, all spring and summer long.