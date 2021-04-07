Timex Goes Retro with 1978 Q Reissue

Timex

To bring your watch collection into the future, look back into the past. At least, that’s the philosophy of storied American watch brand Timex, whose latest watch launch takes you back to 1978.

To be more specific: The newly debuted Q Timex 1978 Reissue is one stylish way to add some throwback flair to your wrist game this season. It’s got plenty going for it, and that’s an understatement: You can’t be the $169 price tag, nor the retro flair (more on that in a moment).

And if you’ve already experienced the brand’s unique blend of affordability and retro style with a timepiece like, say, the Q Timex 1975, you’re also going to love this new addition.

The new watch joins other throwback timepieces like the Timex M79 -- the 1970s sure were a great decade for classic watches. The Q Timex 1978 Reissue is a fitting homage to that era, which features the brand’s reliable quartz movement and a domed acrylic crystal that harkens back to the ‘70s.

Timex put it best, noting that “this throwback dress watch design draws upon California cool and an era of wristwatch design that changed everything.” We’d have to agree, to say the least.

The sleek dial design features a nice day-date window and clean, classic & dressy lines. The case diameter clocks in at 37mm, another retro touch that gives this watch some tailored appeal.

We think it’d look just right peeking out from the cuff of a crisp white dress shirt, underneath a khaki cotton suit at a summer wedding (Old Fashioned in hand, of course).

The caseback also features an era-appropriate battery hatch, and the black leather strap is a no-nonsense feature that finishes this watch off in crisp fashion. The next time you want a fairly priced watch to remind you of decades gone by, go with Timex.